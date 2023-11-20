Para Asian Archery Championship: Sarita wins bronze; Sheetal, Rakesh in line for gold medal

Sarita Devi clinched bronze medal after beating Jyoti Baliyan 139-135 in an all-Indian playoff in the women’s compound open section in the Para Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Monday.

India has also assured at least two silver medals with Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi entering the finals of the compound open in both men and women category.

Fresh from winning the Para Asian Games gold, Sheetal overcame Sarita 143-138 in the semifinals to make the gold medal clash with Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim who defeated Jyoti 150-138 in the other semifinal.

Also read | Prannoy, Sen to lead Indian charge at China Masters Super 750

Rakesh assured India of another silver as he enters the final after beating Japan’s Yuya Oe 143-142 in the last four match.

India will also be looking to add to its six quotas (four compound and two recurve) for Paris Paralympics from the qualifying event that will begin here from November 23.

India, however, failed to win any medal in recurve section with Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalist Harvinder Singh making a pre-quarterfinal exit - who went down 5-6 in a shoot-off finish against Japan’s Tomohiro Ueyama in the men’s recurve section.

Vivek Chikara lost 2-6 to second-seeded Chinese player Jun Gan in the last-eight round. In women’s recurve, second-seeded Pooja made a last-eight exit, enduring a 0-6 loss to Selengee Demberel of Mongolia.

(With inputs from PTI)