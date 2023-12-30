MagazineBuy Print

Sheetal Devi named “Best Para Women Archer of the Year”

India's Sheetal Devi was named the "Best Para Women Archer of the Year" by World Archery on Saturday.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 17:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Armless archer Sheetal Devi with her coach Abhilasha Choudhary.
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Armless archer Sheetal Devi with her coach Abhilasha Choudhary. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sheetal Devi was named the “Best Para Women Archer of the Year” by World Archery on Saturday.

Guillaume Toucoullet of France was named the “Best Para Men Archer of the Year”.

The Indian World No 1 in women’s open compound category made headlines when she shot her way to three gold medals at the Asian Para Games.

The 16-year-old, suffering from a disorder causing underdeveloped limbs, learned to use a bow and arrow using her feet only two years ago. 

Sheetal, who topped in her category with 230 points had jumped two placed to achieve this feat. She is world’s first-ever armless female archer to compete internationally and hails from Jammu and Kashmir. 

She also won three medals including two gold and one silver at the Asian Para Championship.

