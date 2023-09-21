Asian Games 2023: List of all competition venues

The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The multi-sport event will held across 54 venues. Following is the list of all the venues along with the type of event/s, they will host.

Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

The Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium will serve as the competition venue for basketball events during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Located in the Yuecheng District, Shaoxing, the gymnasium has a circular shell body and regular silver-grey flowing lines. It resembles a mussel commonly seen in small water towns of southeast China (the Delta of Yangtze River).

China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium

The China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium will serve as the venue for volleyball events during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Located in Keqiao District, Shaoxing, the venue consists of a competition venue and warm-up arenas. It is the largest gymnasium across Shaoxing, with its design concept being a pearl and lotus joint with each other.

Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre

The Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre will serve as the competition venue for sport climbing at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The venue is situated within Yangshan Stone Buddha Scenic Spot on Qixian Street, Keqiao District, Shaoxing. The venue takes the design of the silkworm cocoon, which produces silk - a special industrial and cultural code in the Delta of the Yangtze River.

The Baseball Main Venue of Shaoxing Baseball & Softball Sports Centre

The Shaoxing Baseball & Softball Sports Centre will serve as the competition venue for softball during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The venue’s design is inspired by the weaving process and silk ribbon, which are the most well-known specialities of Shaoxing.

The Shaoxing Baseball & Softball Sports Centre. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court

The Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court will serve as the venue for basketball (3x3) during the 19th Asian Games. Located on No. 901 on Tashan Street, Wuyang Block, Deqing County, Huzhou, this is only a temporary venue.

Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

The Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium will serve as the venue for football during the Hangzhou Asian Games. Situated in Longwan District, Wenzhou, the stadium has a main venue along with warm-up grounds and is considered an important spot of sports culture in the city of Hangzhou.

Qiantang Roller Sports Centre

The Qiantang Roller Sports Centre will serve as the training and competition venue for roller skating and skateboarding during the 19th Asian Games. Located at Eastern Bay Sports Park in Qiantang New Area, the venue has an interesting design as from an aerial view, the whole centre looks like the shape of two numerals “6” connected with each other, or a spinning top.

Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium

The Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium will host karate and volleyball events during the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is located in the Linping Sports Centre and has a competition and warm-up arenas.

Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium

The Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium will also host volleyball events during the 19th Asian Games. The gymnasium is near the Xixi Wetland in Yuhang District and has a competition and warm-up arenas.

Binjiang Gymnasium

The Binjiang Gymnasium will serve as the competition venue for badminton events during the Hangzhou Asian Games. Containing a main competition arena, along with warm-up arenas, the Binjiang Gymnasium covers an area of 58,224 square metres and has a seating capacity of 3,900.

The Binjiang Gymnasium has a seating capacity of 3,900. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

West Lake International Golf Course

As the name suggests, the West Lake International Golf Course will host golf events during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. Situated in the Xihu District, the course was designed by American golf master, Jack Nicklaus.

Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre will be the competition and training venue for shooting, archery and modern pentathlon. It is located in the Yinhu Sub-district, which falls under the Fuyang District. The design incorporates local characteristics of the region of Fuyang. For example, the shooting gymnasium with cornices is a typical building feature of the Delta of the Yangtze River.

Fuyang Water Sports Centre

The Fuyang Water Sports Centre will serve as the competition and training venue for the events of rowing and canoeing (including sprint and slalom) during the 19th Asian Games. The venue rests on the south bank of the Beizhi River in the Fuyang District.

Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium

The Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium will host the gymnastic events during the Hangzhou Asian Games. The gymnasium is situated on the southeast side of Huanglong Sports Centre and is near the West Lake in Xihu District.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena will host the events of swimming, diving, and artistic swimming and also serve as a training venue during the 19th Asian Games. The venue has a streamlined shape and has double-layer roofs, completely covered by silver metal panels and an architectural form like two spreading wings.

Huanglong Sports Centre Swimming & Diving Centre

The Huanglong Sports Centre Swimming & Diving Centre, located in Xihu District will serve as the competition venue for water polo during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The venue overlooks the beautiful West Lake and is north of the Huanglong Sports Centre.

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Mountain Bike Course

The Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Mountain Bike Course is located in the Jieshou Township under the Chun’an County and borders the centre of Chun’an Sub-village. The course is a picturesque venue to look at with its green hills and lush vegetation.

The Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre in the Chun’an county. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Cycling Road Course

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Cycling Road Course will also host the road cycling events at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The course is designed to run along Qiandao Lake and flanked by greenery all the way.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium is nicknamed ‘the Big Lotus’, and is located in Binjiang District. This is the main stadium for Asian Games and also functions as the venue for athletics. Its architectural form vividly reflects the surging waves of Qiantang River and its roof consists of 28 big petal-shaped structures and another 27 smaller ones.

Zhejiang Normal University East Stadium

Zhejiang Normal University East Stadium, the venue for football during Asian Games, is located in Jinhua. Its eastern part is renovated to function as the competition arena, while the northern part is used as the warm-up ground. This stadium has hosted multiple university competitions in the past.

Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium

Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium, serving as the venue for sepaktakraw, is located in Wucheng District. The centre contains competition grounds and warm-up arenas. This gymnasium has been used to host the Table Tennis Super League and other events.

Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium

Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium, will serve as the venue for volleyball during the 2022 Asian Games. This gymnasium has been used to host 2015-2019 China Professional Volleyball League and Men’s volleyball preliminary contest of the 13th National Games in 2017.

Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium

Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium, serving as the venue for football during Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, is located within Wenzhou Sports Centre. Built in 1995, this stadium has been used to host the 12th Track and Field Games of Zhejiang and the Chinese Football Association Division Two League.

Wenzhou Dragon Boat Centre

Wenzhou Dragon Boat Centre is competition and training venue for Dragon Boat racing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. It is located in Ouhai District, Wenzhou, and contains a comprehensive venue, a terminal tower and a Guanlong observatory.

Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Centre

Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Centre, serving as the competition and training venue for volleyball, located within the Banbianshan Tourist Holiday Resort, contains two competition venues, two warm-up arenas and three training grounds and is able to accommodate over 3,000 spectators.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court, the competition and training venue for squash, is located in Qianjiang Century City in Hangzhou, and has served as the master venue for 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit. As the idea of the Asiad in Hangzhou is ‘Green, Smart, Economical, Ethical’, the design of the venue is fully coordinated with the idea. After the event, this court can fast change and play its original role.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre

After the ‘Big Lotus’, it is time for the small one. Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre, nicknamed ‘the Small Lotus’ and used as the competition and training venue for tennis in Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, is located in Binjiang District of Hangzhou. The entire building consists of 8 big petal-shaped structures and 24 small ones.

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Swimming Course

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre, a landmark of Jieshou Township’s Chun’an County, stands on the south side of the Asian Games village. It contains the competition and warm-up venues for marathon swimming.

An aerial view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.. | Photo Credit: AP

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome is the competition venue for track cycling at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. It has both competition and warm-up venues.

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre BMX Course

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre BMX Course stands in the Jieshou Township and borders the centre of Chun’an Sub-village of Asian Games. Covered with lush vegetation and dotted with greens hills, the whole course provides an incredibly beautiful landscape.

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Triathlon Course

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Triathlon Course contains swimming courses, cycling courses, running courses and warm-up arenas.

Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium

Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium is the competition venue for hockey for the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is located in Gongshu District, Hangzhou, and contains a main venue, warm-up arena and two-storey supporting room. After this event, this stadium will be used as a visitor reception centre.

Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium

Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium will serve multiple sports at the 19th Asian Games. It is the competition and training venue for judo, ju-jitsu and kurash and is located in Linpu Town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou.

Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre

Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre has been assigned as the competition and training venue for kabaddi and wushu. It contains a main competition venue and a warm-up arena.

The Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium will host the weightlifting competitions during Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. It is located in the Hangzhou Xiaoshan Sports Centre.

Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall

Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall, as the name suggests, will serve as the venue for chess and other board games. Once competitions end, this hall can be transformed to an integrated sports building.

China Hangzhou Esports Centre

China Hangzhou Esports Centre will be serving as the competition venue for e-sports. Taking “stellar vortex” as its design concept, this centre is shaped like a starship.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium is the venue for basketball and is located at the south end of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre. It can function as grounds for basketball, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, handball, competitive gymnastics, boxing, martial arts and indoor football.

Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium

The Zijingang Gymnasium in the Zhejiang University will be serving as the second competition venue for basketball.

Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium

Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium will be serving as the finals venue for football during Asian Games. It is located by the stunning West Lake in Xihu District, Hangzhou. The stadium was in renovation for two years ahead of the quadrennial event.

Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium is one of the seven venues that will host football matches. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

Linping Sports Centre Stadium

Linping Sports Centre Stadium, serving as the competition venue for football during Asian Games, is located within Linping Sports Centre. This stadium covers an area of 17,702 square metres and has 10,200 seats for the audience.

Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium

Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium is another venue for football during the Hangzhou 2022 Games. It is located within Shangcheng Sports Centre. This stadium covers an area of 16,063 square metres and has 13,544 seats for audience.

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium is a competition venue for football. This stadium covers an area of 34,542 square metres and has 10,118 seats for audience.

Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre

Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre is the venue for handball. The centre has a main venue (for competitions) and an auxiliary arena for warm-up.

Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium

Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium, the competition venue for handball during Asian Games Hangzhou, is located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou.

Hangzhou Gymnasium

Hangzhou Gymnasium, serving as the competition venue for boxing, is located in Gongshu District, Hangzhou and contains competition venues and several subsidiary training arenas.

Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field

Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field will be serving as the competition venue for rugby. It is located in Yuhang District, Hangzhou, and contains sports grounds and warm-up arenas. This athletics field covers an area of 32,188 square metres and has 12,000 seats for audience.

Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium

Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium will be the competition venue for fencing during the Hangzhou Asian Games. It contains a main competition venue, preliminary contest grounds and warm-up arenas.

Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field

Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field is the competition venue for cricket. It is located in the Pingfeng Campus of Zhejiang University of Technology. It contains a main venue, warm-up grounds and three storeys of supporting room. After this event, this stadium will be used as an activity center for teachers and students.

The Pingfeng Cricket Field inside the Zhejiang University of Technology. | Photo Credit: Hangzhou Asian Games

Tonglu Equestrian Centre

Bordered by Fenshui river to the south and the Tianmu Mountain, this centre has an amazingly beautiful scenery. Besides, it contains competition venues and some supporting facilities for equestrian events, including jumping, dressage and eventing, as well as training grounds, stable, a veterinary hospital for horses only and other installations.

Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium

Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium, serving as the competition venue for table tennis and breaking, is located in Gongshu District, Hangzhou. This centre covers an area of 58,395 square metres and has 6,928 seats for audience. The inspiration of design comes from Liangzhu culture.

Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre

Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre is the competition and training venue for sailing during the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. With excellent environmental conditions including sea area, wind direction, ocean wandering direction, climate and water temperature, this centre is a perfect place to host big ocean sports games.

Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre

Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre will be the competition venue for taekwondo and wrestling. This centre covers an area of 34,060 square metres and has 3,728 seats for audience.

Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium

Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium, the competition venue for football during Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, is located in Wucheng District, Jinhua and has been used to host Asian Track and Field Prix in 2017. It has also served as the home stadium for the China League side Greentown FC in 2017.