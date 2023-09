India athletics squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of athletes in contingent, team news, previous performance

India will be sending a strong 68-member athletics squad to Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, running from September 23 to October 8.

Athletics has been part of the Asiad roster since the event’s inception in 1951; India has won 254 medals in this event and is ranked third among the participating nations.

In the 1951 Asian Games, India won 51 medals out of which 34—10 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze—were won in athletics. In Jakarta-Palembang 2018, India won 69 medals, of which 20—8 gold, 9 silver, and 3 bronze—came from athletics.