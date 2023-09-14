MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent

The updated roster sees 22 new athletes added to the existing list. It has additionally tweaked 25 names in the contingent (coaches and support staff).

Published : Sep 14, 2023 22:09 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan SG.
Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan SG. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Liston Colaco of Mohun Bagan SG. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

The Sports Ministry on Thursday released a revised list of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Games.

Not only have 22 athletes been added to the roster, but the list also announced 25 replacements, which include athletes, coaches, and support staff.

The MYAS is also sending athletes to represent the country in the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India’s participation to a total of 39 disciplines.

The total contingent list for India now stands at 921, including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.

Athlete/Coach/Manager/Physio replacements:

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Woakes hails ‘superhuman’ Stokes after England star’s record run spree
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Samarawickrama keep SL in control of runchase
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  3. How can the Indian football team line-up in Asian Games with just three defenders in the squad? 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. North Korea set to end years-long sporting isolation at Asian Games
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022: Rugby India names 12-member team
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Woakes hails ‘superhuman’ Stokes after England star’s record run spree
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Samarawickrama keep SL in control of runchase
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment