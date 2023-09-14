Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent

The Sports Ministry on Thursday released a revised list of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Games.

Not only have 22 athletes been added to the roster, but the list also announced 25 replacements, which include athletes, coaches, and support staff.

The MYAS is also sending athletes to represent the country in the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India’s participation to a total of 39 disciplines.

The total contingent list for India now stands at 921, including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.

Athlete/Coach/Manager/Physio replacements: