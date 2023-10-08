Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony!

READ | India’s Asian-Games medal count impressive but can’t be extrapolated to World level

The Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou won 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals to finish its campaign. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

Sport Event Medal Archery Compound Men's Individual Ojas Deotale - Gold Archery Compound Women's Individual Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Gold Archery Compound Men's Team Gold Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold Archery Compound Men's Individual Abhishek Verma - Silver Archery Recurve Men's Team Silver Archery Compound Women's Individual Aditi Swami - Bronze Archery Recurve Women's Team Bronze Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable - Gold Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Gold Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra- Gold Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Gold Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary - Gold Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani - Gold Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar - Silver Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar -Silver Athletics Men's 5000m Avinash Sable - Silver Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal - Silver Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar - Silver Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Kishore Jena - Silver Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar -Silver Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji - Silver Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains - Silver Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary - Silver Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Silver Athletics Women's 800m Harmilan Bains - Silver Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan - Silver Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh - Bronze Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson - Bronze Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel - Bronze Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba - Bronze Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj - Bronze Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia - Bronze Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara - Bronze Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze Athletics 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze Badminton Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Gold Badminton Men's team Silver Badminton Men's Singles Prannoy - Bronze Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina - Bronze Boxing Men's +92kg Narender - Bronze Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen - Bronze Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti - Bronze Boxing Women's 54-57kg Parveen -Bronze Bridge Men's Team Silver Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze Chess Men's Team Silver Chess Women's Team Silver Cricket Men's Team Gold Cricket Women's Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla - Bronze Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok -Silver Hockey Men's Team Gold Hockey Women's Team Bronze Kabaddi Men's Team Gold Kabaddi Women's Team Gold Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver Rowing Men's Eight Silver Rowing Men's Four Bronze Rowing Men's Pair Bronze Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze Sepaktakraw Women's Regu Bronze Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold Shooting Trap Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra - Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh - Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh - Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh - Silver Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver Shooting Trap Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD - Bronze Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze Squash Men's Team Gold Squash Mixed Doubles Gold Squash Men's Singles Saurav Ghosal - Silver Squash Women's Team Bronze Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Tennis Men's Doubles Silver Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg Deepak Punia - Silver Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg Aman - Bronze Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar - Bronze Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg Antim Panghal - Bronze Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg Sonam - Bronze Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Kiran - Bronze Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi - Silver

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 201 111 71 383 2 Japan 52 67 69 188 3 Republic of Korea 42 59 89 190 4 India 28 38 41 107 5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71 6 Chinese Taipei 19 20 28 67 7 IR Iran 13 21 20 54 8 Thailand 12 14 32 58 9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20 10 DPR Korea 11 18 10 39 11 Kazakhstan 10 22 48 80 12 Hong Kong, China 8 16 29 53 13 Indonesia 7 11 18 36 14 Malaysia 6 8 18 32 15 Qatar 5 6 3 14

Table last updated on October 8 at 11:37 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony in India? The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network.