MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live updates at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games closing ceremony.

Updated : Oct 08, 2023 17:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Harmanpreet Singh was the flag-bearer for opening ceremony.
India’s Harmanpreet Singh was the flag-bearer for opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Harmanpreet Singh was the flag-bearer for opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony!

READ | India’s Asian-Games medal count impressive but can’t be extrapolated to World level

ALSO READ
Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign

The Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou won 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals to finish its campaign. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

Sport Event Medal
Archery Compound Men's Individual Ojas Deotale - Gold
Archery Compound Women's Individual Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Gold
Archery Compound Men's Team Gold
Archery Compound Women's Team Gold
Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold
Archery Compound Men's Individual Abhishek Verma - Silver
Archery Recurve Men's Team Silver
Archery Compound Women's Individual Aditi Swami - Bronze
Archery Recurve Women's Team Bronze
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable - Gold
Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Gold
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra- Gold
Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Gold
Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary - Gold
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani - Gold
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar - Silver
Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar -Silver
Athletics Men's 5000m Avinash Sable - Silver
Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal - Silver
Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar - Silver
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Kishore Jena - Silver
Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar -Silver
Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji - Silver
Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains - Silver
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary - Silver
Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Silver
Athletics Women's 800m Harmilan Bains - Silver
Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan - Silver
Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh - Bronze
Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson - Bronze
Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel - Bronze
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba - Bronze
Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj - Bronze
Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia - Bronze
Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara - Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Athletics 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze
Badminton Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Gold
Badminton Men's team Silver
Badminton Men's Singles Prannoy - Bronze
Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina - Bronze
Boxing Men's +92kg Narender - Bronze
Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen - Bronze
Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti - Bronze
Boxing Women's 54-57kg Parveen -Bronze
Bridge Men's Team Silver
Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze
Chess Men's Team Silver
Chess Women's Team Silver
Cricket Men's Team Gold
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla - Bronze
Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok -Silver
Hockey Men's Team Gold
Hockey Women's Team Bronze
Kabaddi Men's Team Gold
Kabaddi Women's Team Gold
Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Sepaktakraw Women's Regu Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting Trap Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra - Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh - Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh - Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh - Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting Trap Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Mixed Doubles Gold
Squash Men's Singles Saurav Ghosal - Silver
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze
Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg Deepak Punia - Silver
Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg Aman - Bronze
Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar - Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg Antim Panghal - Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg Sonam - Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Kiran - Bronze
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi - Silver

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 201 111 71 383
2 Japan 52 67 69 188
3 Republic of Korea 42 59 89 190
4 India 28 38 41 107
5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71
6 Chinese Taipei 19 20 28 67
7 IR Iran 13 21 20 54
8 Thailand 12 14 32 58
9 Bahrain 12 3 5 20
10 DPR Korea 11 18 10 39
11 Kazakhstan 10 22 48 80
12 Hong Kong, China 8 16 29 53
13 Indonesia 7 11 18 36
14 Malaysia 6 8 18 32
15 Qatar 5 6 3 14

Table last updated on October 8 at 11:37 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network.
When and where is the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony being held?
The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium will host the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony on October 8 at 05:30 pm IST.

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 168/8 (43); Bumrah gets Cummins, spinners remove Australia middle order
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: India will not wear Orange jersey for Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, confirms BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ayush Shetty wins bronze in BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Asian Games medal count impressive but can’t be extrapolated to World level
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who are India’s youngest and oldest medallists in Asian Games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold, silver and bronze medallists at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India records its best-ever haul, China tops with 201 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 168/8 (43); Bumrah gets Cummins, spinners remove Australia middle order
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: India will not wear Orange jersey for Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, confirms BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ayush Shetty wins bronze in BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment