Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearer?

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony!
The Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou won 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals to finish its campaign. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Archery
|Compound Men's Individual
|Ojas Deotale - Gold
|Archery
|Compound Women's Individual
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Gold
|Archery
|Compound Men's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Women's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Men's Individual
|Abhishek Verma - Silver
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Team
|Silver
|Archery
|Compound Women's Individual
|Aditi Swami - Bronze
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Team
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable - Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Gold
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary - Gold
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani - Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar -Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Avinash Sable - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 800m
|Mohammed Afsal - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Kishore Jena - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar -Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 800m
|Harmilan Bains - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan - Silver
|Athletics
|4x400m Mixed relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh - Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson - Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priti Lamba - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Athletics
|35km Race Walk Mixed Team
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Gold
|Badminton
|Men's team
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Prannoy - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina - Bronze
|Boxing
|Men's +92kg
|Narender - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 50-54kg
|Preeti - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 54-57kg
|Parveen -Bronze
|Bridge
|Men's Team
|Silver
|Canoe Sprint
|Men's Canoe Double 1000m
|Bronze
|Chess
|Men's Team
|Silver
|Chess
|Women's Team
|Silver
|Cricket
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla - Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok -Silver
|Hockey
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Hockey
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Kabaddi
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Roller Skating
|Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Roller Skating
|Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Sepaktakraw
|Women's Regu
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra - Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Squash
|Men's Singles
|Saurav Ghosal - Silver
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Bronze
|Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 86kg
|Deepak Punia - Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|Aman - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 53kg
|Antim Panghal - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 62kg
|Sonam - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Kiran - Bronze
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi - Silver
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|201
|111
|71
|383
|2
|Japan
|52
|67
|69
|188
|3
|Republic of Korea
|42
|59
|89
|190
|4
|India
|28
|38
|41
|107
|5
|Uzbekistan
|22
|18
|31
|71
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|19
|20
|28
|67
|7
|IR Iran
|13
|21
|20
|54
|8
|Thailand
|12
|14
|32
|58
|9
|Bahrain
|12
|3
|5
|20
|10
|DPR Korea
|11
|18
|10
|39
|11
|Kazakhstan
|10
|22
|48
|80
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|8
|16
|29
|53
|13
|Indonesia
|7
|11
|18
|36
|14
|Malaysia
|6
|8
|18
|32
|15
|Qatar
|5
|6
|3
|14
Table last updated on October 8 at 11:37 AM IST.
