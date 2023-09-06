Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3

1 / 9 | The 1954 Asian Games, which took place in Manila, was opened by the then-president of the host nation. Who was the then-president ? Sukarno

Ramon Magsaysay

Gamal Abdel Nasser Ramon Magsaysay was the seventh president of the Philippines. The Ramon Magsaysay Award was installed in his honour. Next

2 / 9 | Nearly three decades ago X became the first non-capital city to host an Asian Games. X was chosen to show the remarkable resilience of the host country to bounce back from utter devastation. Identify X. Hiroshima

Nagasaki

Tokyo The 12th edition of the Asian Games took place in Hiroshima in October 1994. The main theme of the Games was to promote peace and harmony among Asian nations, which was emphasised by the venue - the site of the first atomic bombings of 1945. Next

3 / 9 | The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award was installed in the Asian Games in 1998. Since then, the award has been dominated by swimmers. If Koji Ito of Japan is one of the two non-swimmers to receive the award, who is the other? (Hint - badminton player in 2010) Taufik Hidayat

Lee Chong Wei

Lin Dan Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan won the gold in men’s singles in badminton and would later be voted the MVP of the Games. Next

4 / 9 | Earlier this year, Sports Authority of India launched a short movie series on the journey of Asian Games-bound athletes. The series was titled X, which is also the title of a 2007 Hindi movie starring Ajay Devgn and Vidya Balan among others. But you would recognise X more for being the popular chant of an IPL team. Identify X. Whistle Podu

Halla Bol

Ee sala cup namde Halla Bol, the popular chant of IPL side Rajasthan Royals, was also the title of the series by SAI. Next

5 / 9 | It is said that Jawaharlal Nehru personally asked X to score a goal for India ahead of the 1951 Asian Games final against Iran. X went on to score the only goal of the final to secure the gold. Identify X. Sheoo Mewalal

PK Banerjee

Tulsidas Balaram Sheoo Mewalal is one of India’s most prolific goal scorer. He scored in every game at the 1951 Asian Games, including the winner in the final. Next

6 / 9 | This team sport was introduced in the Asian Games in 2010. It made a comeback in 2018, missing the 2014 edition. China, as expected, has dominated this sport, which shares a visible similarity with a sporting event, from a southern Indian state, which gathers a lot of attention around this time of the year. Which is this sport, which will be a part of the Hangzhou games? Kurash

Dragon Boat

Xianqi Dragon Boat is a team sport which is similar to the boat racing events in Kerala. Next

7 / 9 | X is one of the three countries to have participated in the Asian Games and not won a medal. X also is the possessor of another curiosity, thanks to its name. The second part of its name (in Malay) means the same as its first part (English). Interestingly the country’s other recognised name is also tautological, albeit in Portuguese and Malay. South Korea

North Korea

Timor Leste Timor Leste or East Timor is a a Southeast Asian nation. It is one of the only three countries to not have won a medal in the Asian Games, with the other two being Bhutan and Maldives. Next

8 / 9 | _______ is the only current Indian athlete to hold an Asian Games record in athletics. He achieved the feat in the 2018 Asian Games. He is also the Asian record holder in his event. Fill in the blanks Neeraj Chopra

Avinash Sable

Tajinderpal Toor Tajinderpal Toor won gold in men’s shot put with a 20.75m throw, which is the current Asian Games record. Next

9 / 9 | Pakistan has been the most dominant nation in men’s hockey, having won eight gold medals. Which country is the second-best in the event, with four gold medals? India

South Korea

Japan South Korea has four gold medals in men’s field hockey, while India has just three. Next