Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 3rd set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 06, 2023 13:54 IST - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor in action.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 | The 1954 Asian Games, which took place in Manila, was opened by the then-president of the host nation. Who was the then-president ?

  • Sukarno
  • Ramon Magsaysay
  • Gamal Abdel Nasser
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

