India will do exceptionally well in Asian Games: Sports minister Thakur

India will be represented by 634 athletes, the largest-ever contingent from the country, in the history of the Asian Games.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 20:55 IST , Patiala - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur poses for a picture with the boxers during the inauguration of the weightlifting hall, at NIS, in Patiala on Monday.
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur poses for a picture with the boxers during the inauguration of the weightlifting hall, at NIS, in Patiala on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur poses for a picture with the boxers during the inauguration of the weightlifting hall, at NIS, in Patiala on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday exuded confidence that the ever-improving Indian athletes will do “exceptionally well” in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

India will be represented by 634 athletes, the largest-ever contingent from the country, in the history of the Asian Games.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships in pictures: A night to remember for India in Budapest

“For the past few years, India has done exceptionally well in all sports. Today, our sportspersons are bringing laurels to India on the world stage. I have full faith that India will do exceptionally well in the medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games also,” Thakur said at the National Institute of Sports here.

Thakur met the Asian Games-bound athletes and coaches and discussed with them their preparations for the mega event.

During the tour, Thakur also inaugurated several sports development projects at the NIS, Patiala built for Rs 13 crore.

