India’s athletics campaign came to an end at the Asian Games with marathon runner Man Singh ending in 6th place on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena secured a gold-silver combo for India before the men’s 4x400 relay team got the nation another top prize.

The track and field has been India’s top medal provider in the Asian Games and the trend continued in the 19th edition of the event in Hangzhou as well.

How many medals did India win in athletics in Asian Games 2023?

India won a total of 29 medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou - 6 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze. This was the country’s highest medals tally in the sport since 1951.

The haul put India third in the overall standings in the Hangzhou Games, behind only China and Bahrain. In terms of just numbers, India is second to only China which has 39 medals.

✅ 🥇🥈 in Javelin throw for the 1st time at #AsianGames

✅ #NeerajChopra defends his crown

✅ 2⃣9⃣ medals in athletics #IndianAthletics had a 'field' day at #AsianGames2023 today, reports @OnTheSportFieldhttps://t.co/pAOFw7QlEm — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 4, 2023

Which Indians won medals in athletics in Asian Games 2023?

Neeraj Chopra - Men’s Javelin Throw - Gold

Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Gold

Parul Chaudhary - Men’s 5000m - Gold

Men’s 4x400 Relay - Gold

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s Shot Put - Gold

Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin Throw - Gold

Kishore Kumar Jena - Men’s Javelin Throw - Silver

Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s Decathlon - Silver

Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump - Silver

Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump - Silver

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Silver

Mixed 4x400 Relay - Silver

Women’s 4x400 Relay - Silver

Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 100m hurdles - Silver

Harmilan Bains - Women’s 1500m - Silver

Harmilan Bains - Women’s 800m - Silver

Avinash Sable - Men’s 5000m - Silver

Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men’s 1500m - Silver

Mohammad Afsal - Men’s 800m - Silver

Kartik Kumar - Men’s 10000m - Silver

Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1500m - Bronze

Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon - Bronze

Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10000m - Bronze

Seema Punia - Women Discus Throw - Bronze

Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m hurdles - Bronze

Praveen Chithravel - Men’s Triple Jump - Bronze

Priti Lamba - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Bronze

Kiran Baliyan - Women’s Shot Put - Bronze

Ram Baboo, Manju Rani - 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Bronze

How many medals has India won in athletics across Asian Games?

Here is the year-wise breakdown of India’s medals in athletics in Asian Games:

Year Host Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank 1951 New Delhi 10 12 12 34 2nd 1954 Manila 5 3 6 14 2nd 1958 Tokyo 5 2 2 9 3rd 1962 Jakarta 5 5 4 14 2nd 1966 Bangkok 5 1 5 11 2nd 1970 Bangkok 4 5 5 14 2nd 1974 Tehran 4 7 4 15 3rd 1978 Bangkok 8 7 3 18 3rd 1982 New Delhi 4 9 8 21 3rd 1986 Seoul 4 2 3 9 4th 1990 Beijing 0 4 2 6 8th 1994 Hiroshima 0 1 2 3 10th 1998 Bangkok 2 6 7 15 6th 2002 Busan 7 6 4 17 2nd 2006 Doha 1 4 4 9 8th 2010 Guangzhou 5 2 5 12 2nd 2014 Incheon 2 3 8 13 6th 2018 Jakarta 8 9 3 20 3rd 2023 Hangzhou 6 14 9 29 3rd

Which Indian athletes won multiple medals in athletics in Asian Games 2023?

The 2023 Asian Games also threw up multiple athletes who won more than one medal. Avinash Sable leads the list with his gold and silver in the 3000m Steeplechase and 5000m, respectively.