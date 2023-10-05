  • Neeraj Chopra - Men’s Javelin Throw - Gold
  • Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Gold
  • Parul Chaudhary - Men’s 5000m - Gold
  • Men’s 4x400 Relay - Gold
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s Shot Put - Gold
  • Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin Throw - Gold
  • Kishore Kumar Jena - Men’s Javelin Throw - Silver
  • Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s Decathlon - Silver
  • Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump - Silver
  • Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump - Silver
  • Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Silver
  • Mixed 4x400 Relay - Silver
  • Women’s 4x400 Relay - Silver
  • Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 100m hurdles - Silver
  • Harmilan Bains - Women’s 1500m - Silver
  • Harmilan Bains - Women’s 800m - Silver
  • Avinash Sable - Men’s 5000m - Silver
  • Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men’s 1500m - Silver
  • Mohammad Afsal - Men’s 800m - Silver
  • Kartik Kumar - Men’s 10000m - Silver
  • Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1500m - Bronze
  • Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon - Bronze
  • Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10000m - Bronze
  • Seema Punia - Women Discus Throw - Bronze
  • Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m hurdles - Bronze
  • Praveen Chithravel - Men’s Triple Jump - Bronze
  • Priti Lamba - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Bronze
  • Kiran Baliyan - Women’s Shot Put - Bronze
  • Ram Baboo, Manju Rani - 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Bronze