India’s athletics campaign came to an end at the Asian Games with marathon runner Man Singh ending in 6th place on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena secured a gold-silver combo for India before the men’s 4x400 relay team got the nation another top prize.
The track and field has been India’s top medal provider in the Asian Games and the trend continued in the 19th edition of the event in Hangzhou as well.
How many medals did India win in athletics in Asian Games 2023?
India won a total of 29 medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou - 6 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze. This was the country’s highest medals tally in the sport since 1951.
The haul put India third in the overall standings in the Hangzhou Games, behind only China and Bahrain. In terms of just numbers, India is second to only China which has 39 medals.
Which Indians won medals in athletics in Asian Games 2023?
- Neeraj Chopra - Men’s Javelin Throw - Gold
- Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Gold
- Parul Chaudhary - Men’s 5000m - Gold
- Men’s 4x400 Relay - Gold
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s Shot Put - Gold
- Annu Rani - Women’s Javelin Throw - Gold
- Kishore Kumar Jena - Men’s Javelin Throw - Silver
- Tejaswin Shankar - Men’s Decathlon - Silver
- Murali Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump - Silver
- Ancy Sojan - Women’s Long Jump - Silver
- Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Silver
- Mixed 4x400 Relay - Silver
- Women’s 4x400 Relay - Silver
- Jyothi Yarraji - Women’s 100m hurdles - Silver
- Harmilan Bains - Women’s 1500m - Silver
- Harmilan Bains - Women’s 800m - Silver
- Avinash Sable - Men’s 5000m - Silver
- Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men’s 1500m - Silver
- Mohammad Afsal - Men’s 800m - Silver
- Kartik Kumar - Men’s 10000m - Silver
- Jinson Johnson - Men’s 1500m - Bronze
- Nandini Agasara - Women’s Heptathlon - Bronze
- Gulveer Singh - Men’s 10000m - Bronze
- Seema Punia - Women Discus Throw - Bronze
- Vithya Ramraj - Women’s 400m hurdles - Bronze
- Praveen Chithravel - Men’s Triple Jump - Bronze
- Priti Lamba - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Bronze
- Kiran Baliyan - Women’s Shot Put - Bronze
- Ram Baboo, Manju Rani - 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Bronze
How many medals has India won in athletics across Asian Games?
Here is the year-wise breakdown of India’s medals in athletics in Asian Games:
|Year
|Host
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Rank
|1951
|New Delhi
|10
|12
|12
|34
|2nd
|1954
|Manila
|5
|3
|6
|14
|2nd
|1958
|Tokyo
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3rd
|1962
|Jakarta
|5
|5
|4
|14
|2nd
|1966
|Bangkok
|5
|1
|5
|11
|2nd
|1970
|Bangkok
|4
|5
|5
|14
|2nd
|1974
|Tehran
|4
|7
|4
|15
|3rd
|1978
|Bangkok
|8
|7
|3
|18
|3rd
|1982
|New Delhi
|4
|9
|8
|21
|3rd
|1986
|Seoul
|4
|2
|3
|9
|4th
|1990
|Beijing
|0
|4
|2
|6
|8th
|1994
|Hiroshima
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10th
|1998
|Bangkok
|2
|6
|7
|15
|6th
|2002
|Busan
|7
|6
|4
|17
|2nd
|2006
|Doha
|1
|4
|4
|9
|8th
|2010
|Guangzhou
|5
|2
|5
|12
|2nd
|2014
|Incheon
|2
|3
|8
|13
|6th
|2018
|Jakarta
|8
|9
|3
|20
|3rd
|2023
|Hangzhou
|6
|14
|9
|29
|3rd
Which Indian athletes won multiple medals in athletics in Asian Games 2023?
The 2023 Asian Games also threw up multiple athletes who won more than one medal. Avinash Sable leads the list with his gold and silver in the 3000m Steeplechase and 5000m, respectively.
Which Indians won multiple medals in track & field?
