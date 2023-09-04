Asian Games 2023: Indian boxing squad to train in China ahead of multi-sport event

The Indian boxing team for the Asian Games will undergo a 17-day training camp in the Chinese city of Wuyishan ahead of the continental multi-sporting event in Hangzhou, the national federation said on Monday.

Thirteen boxers and 11 support staff members left for China on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

The training camp will continue till September 20.

Our #AsianGames contingent left for Wuyishan city, China for a 17 days long international boxing training camp supported by @RECLindia ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China 🥊🔥



“Post that, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games,” the BFI said.

Indian Squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games: Men: Deepak (51 kg), Sachin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Nishant Dev (71 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg) and Narender (+92 kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Preeti (54 kg), Parveen (57 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg).