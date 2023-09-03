MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Railways thumps Hockey Karnataka to clinch MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023

The hero of the match was Indian Railways’ drag-flick expert and former junior India international Pratap Lakra, who scored a hat-trick in the final against Karnataka.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Pratap Lakra of Railways Sports Promotion Board celebrates after scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament.
Pratap Lakra of Railways Sports Promotion Board celebrates after scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pratap Lakra of Railways Sports Promotion Board celebrates after scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M/The Hindu

The experience and might of Indian Railways was too hot to handle for a young Hockey Karnataka side as the former scripted a 5-2 victory in the final of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Sunday.

The hero of the match was drag-flick expert and former junior India international Pratap Lakra, who scored a hat-trick.

From the beginning, Railways executed its plan to a ‘T’. The former champion hardly gave any leeway to the speedy Karnataka forwards. Though, in fits and starts, Karnataka kept attacking the Railways citadel at every given opportunity. In the same vein, its defence, too, was sturdy; the interceptions at the back showed the young team’s capability.

Truth be told, Railways pretty much closed out the contest in the third quarter, scoring five goals. Pratap scored twice off penalty corners and one off a penalty stroke. Trailing 1-3 at the end of two quarters, with Lakra scoring all the goals, Karnataka knew that it had lost the plot.

And it pretty much showed in the remaining two quarters though Karnataka put up a brave front till the final whistle.

ALSO READ: With Mirabai not in medal contention, weightlifting Worlds set to be an underwhelming affair for India

Hockey Karnataka has been a revelation here. Comprising players whose average age is 23 years, it showed a heart and a stomach for a fight throughout the tournament. In the final, it found the target too high to surmount.

Prabhakar Singh, head coach of Railways, said his team had a head-start when it came to penalty corners. “We always had the advantage in PC’s. We had more possession. Our objective was to put pressure on them. Our plan was that if we get a PC, we should either score or ‘have a shot’ at goal. We cashed in our chances,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, State’s Sports Minister, gave away the prizes.

The results (final):
Indian Railways 5 (Pratap Lakra 2, 24 (PS) & 29, Ajit Pandey 36, Deepak 42) bt Hockey Karnataka 2 (Thrishul Ganapathi 17, Chethan Karisiri 52). Man of the match: Pratap Lakra.
Special prizes: best forward of the tournament: Yuvraj Walmiki (Indian Railways); best midfielder: Mukul Sharma (Indian Railways); best defender/goalkeeper: Naveen Kumar (goalkeeper, Central Secretariat); most promising player: Sanil (HUTN).

Related stories

Related Topics

MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup /

Indian Railways /

Hockey Karnataka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 212/6 (40 overs); needs 123 more off 60 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian Railways thumps Hockey Karnataka to clinch MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Murugappa Gold Cup: Hockey Karnataka beats Indian Army in sudden death, to meet Indian Railways in final
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. India beats Pakistan in penalty shootout, wins Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan in the final of Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murugappa Gold Cup Semifinals: Railways start favourites against PNB, Indian Army-Karnataka match promises a thriller
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 212/6 (40 overs); needs 123 more off 60 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment