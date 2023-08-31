MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India announces Asian Games squads at felicitation ceremony; Akashdeep, Jugraj and Karthi miss the cut

The teams were announced at a send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India on Thursday. The players and their family members were felicitated on the occasion.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 20:31 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Asian Games bound Indian men's hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Asian Games bound Indian men’s hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Asian Games bound Indian men’s hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU

Forward Akashdeep Singh, who scored four goals in the recent Asian Champions Trophy, was left out of the Indian men’s hockey squad for the Asian Games. Jugraj Singh and Selvam Karthi also missed the cut.

Savita Punia will continue to lead the women’s team.

READ - Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

The teams were announced at a send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India on Thursday. The players and their family members were felicitated on the occasion.

Asian Games bound Indian women's hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Asian Games bound Indian women’s hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Asian Games bound Indian women’s hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU

Odisha Minister for Electronics and IT, Sports And Youth Services And Home, Tusharkanti Behera, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, and former hockey internationals A.B. Subbaiah and Sabu Varkey were some of the dignitaries present at the event.

The men’s team will open its Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24. The women’s team takes on Singapore on September 27.

SQUADS
Men
Harmanpreet Singh (captain), P.R. Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Womeb
Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu and Salima Tete

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
