Hockey India announces Asian Games squads at felicitation ceremony; Akashdeep, Jugraj and Karthi miss the cut

Forward Akashdeep Singh, who scored four goals in the recent Asian Champions Trophy, was left out of the Indian men’s hockey squad for the Asian Games. Jugraj Singh and Selvam Karthi also missed the cut.

Savita Punia will continue to lead the women’s team.

The teams were announced at a send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India on Thursday. The players and their family members were felicitated on the occasion.

Asian Games bound Indian women’s hockey team after it was felicitated by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K/THE HINDU

Odisha Minister for Electronics and IT, Sports And Youth Services And Home, Tusharkanti Behera, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, and former hockey internationals A.B. Subbaiah and Sabu Varkey were some of the dignitaries present at the event.

The men’s team will open its Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24. The women’s team takes on Singapore on September 27.