Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

India men and women have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections. The men’s team is set to take on Pakistan on September 30.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 12:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates.
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI
infoIcon

India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

The 19th Asian Games organising committee and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday jointly announced the schedule for field hockey at Hangzhou 2022. The list of fixtures were approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on July 31.

India men and women have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.

READ: 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou: Full schedule of India men’s and women’s hockey matches; dates; timings

In men’s Pool A, India will have archrival Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan for company. The men will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, while the women take on Singapore in their first game on September 27.

The highly-anticipated men’s India vs Pakistan clash has been scheduled for September 30.

The Indian women’s team will be joined by South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in its pool.

The Group B in men’s section comprises South Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia, while the women’s teams in Group B will comprise of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

All hockey fixtures will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be played on October 6, while the women’s final will be held the very next day.

Pools

MEN A MEN B WOMEN A WOMEN B
India Korea India Japan
Pakistan Malaysia Korea China
Japan China Malaysia Thailand
Bangladesh Oman Hong Kong China Kazakhstan
Singapore Thailand Singapore Indonesia
Uzbekistan Indonesia - -

*The pools and match sequence, as per the FIH Competition Policies and Tournament Regulations, are based on the FIH World Rankings as on July 27.

Full list of hockey fixtures for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

DATE TIME (in IST) M/W POOL MATCH
September 24 06:30 Men B Malaysia vs Thailand
September 24 08:45 Men A India vs Uzbekistan
September 24 11:00 Men A Japan vs Bangladesh
September 24 13:15 Men B Korea vs Indonesia
September 24 16:00 Men B China vs Oman
September 24 18:15 Men A Pakistan vs Singapore
September 25 07:45 Women A Korea vs Singapore
September 25 10:15 Women A Malaysia vs Hong Kong China
September 25 13:30 Women B Thailand vs Kazakhstan
September 25 16:00 Women B China vs Indonesia
September 26 06:30 Men A India vs Singapore
September 26 08:45 Men B Malaysia vs Oman
September 26 11:00 Men A Uzbekistan vs Japan
September 26 13:15 Men A Pakistan vs Bangladesh
September 26 16:00 Men B Indonesia vs China
September 26 18:15 Men B Korea vs Thailand
September 27 07:45 Women B Japan vs Indonesia
September 27 10:15 Women A India vs Singapore
September 27 13:30 Women A Korea vs Hong Kong China
September 27 16:00 Women B China vs Kazakhstan
September 28 06:30 Men A Uzbekistan vs Pakistan
September 28 08:45 Men A Bangladesh vs Singapore
September 28 11:00 Men B Oman vs Thailand
September 28 13:15 Men B Indonesia vs Malaysia
September 28 16:00 Men B China vs Korea
September 28 18:15 Men A Japan vs India
September 29 07:45 Women B Kazakhstan vs Indonesia
September 29 10:15 Women B Thailand vs Japan
September 29 13:30 Women A Hong Kong China vs Singapore
September 29 16:00 Women A Malaysia vs India
September 30 06:30 Men A Singapore vs Japan
September 30 08:45 Men B Oman vs Indonesia
September 30 11:00 Men B Malaysia vs Korea
September 30 13:15 Men A Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan
September 30 16:00 Men B Thailand vs China
September 30 18:15 Men A Pakistan vs India
October 1 07:45 Women A Singapore vs Malaysia
October 1 10:15 Women B Indonesia vs Thailand
October 1 13:30 Women A Korea vs India
October 1 16:00 Women B China vs Japan
October 2 06:30 Men B Korea vs Oman
October 2 08:45 Men B Thailand vs Indonesia
October 2 11:00 Men A Singapore vs Uzbekistan
October 2 13:15 Men A India vs Bangladesh
October 2 16:00 Men A Japan vs Pakistan
October 2 18:15 Men B China vs Malaysia
October 3 07:45 Women A India vs Hong Kong China
October 3 10:15 Women A Malaysia vs Korea
October 3 13:30 Women B Japan vs Kazakhstan
October 3 16:00 Women B Thailand vs China
October 4 07:45 Men 11/12th 6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B
October 4 10:15 Men 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
October 4 13:30 Men SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
October 4 16:00 Men SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
October 5 11:00 Women 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
October 5 13:30 Women SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
October 5 16:00 Women SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
October 6 07:45 Men 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
October 6 10:15 Men 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
October 6 13:30 Men 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
October 6 16:00 Men Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
October 6 19:15 Men Victory Ceremony
October 7 07:45 Women 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
October 7 10:15 Women 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
October 7 13:30 Women 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
October 7 16:00 Women Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
October 7 19:15 Women Victory Ceremony

*The match schedule is subject to amendment at the discretion of AHF

