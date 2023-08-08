Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

The 19th Asian Games organising committee and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday jointly announced the schedule for field hockey at Hangzhou 2022. The list of fixtures were approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on July 31.

India men and women have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.

READ: 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou: Full schedule of India men’s and women’s hockey matches; dates; timings

In men’s Pool A, India will have archrival Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan for company. The men will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, while the women take on Singapore in their first game on September 27.

The highly-anticipated men’s India vs Pakistan clash has been scheduled for September 30.

The Indian women’s team will be joined by South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in its pool.

The Group B in men’s section comprises South Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia, while the women’s teams in Group B will comprise of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

All hockey fixtures will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be played on October 6, while the women’s final will be held the very next day.

Pools

MEN A MEN B WOMEN A WOMEN B India Korea India Japan Pakistan Malaysia Korea China Japan China Malaysia Thailand Bangladesh Oman Hong Kong China Kazakhstan Singapore Thailand Singapore Indonesia Uzbekistan Indonesia - -

*The pools and match sequence, as per the FIH Competition Policies and Tournament Regulations, are based on the FIH World Rankings as on July 27.

Full list of hockey fixtures for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

DATE TIME (in IST) M/W POOL MATCH September 24 06:30 Men B Malaysia vs Thailand September 24 08:45 Men A India vs Uzbekistan September 24 11:00 Men A Japan vs Bangladesh September 24 13:15 Men B Korea vs Indonesia September 24 16:00 Men B China vs Oman September 24 18:15 Men A Pakistan vs Singapore

September 25 07:45 Women A Korea vs Singapore September 25 10:15 Women A Malaysia vs Hong Kong China September 25 13:30 Women B Thailand vs Kazakhstan September 25 16:00 Women B China vs Indonesia

September 26 06:30 Men A India vs Singapore September 26 08:45 Men B Malaysia vs Oman September 26 11:00 Men A Uzbekistan vs Japan September 26 13:15 Men A Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 26 16:00 Men B Indonesia vs China September 26 18:15 Men B Korea vs Thailand

September 27 07:45 Women B Japan vs Indonesia September 27 10:15 Women A India vs Singapore September 27 13:30 Women A Korea vs Hong Kong China September 27 16:00 Women B China vs Kazakhstan

September 28 06:30 Men A Uzbekistan vs Pakistan September 28 08:45 Men A Bangladesh vs Singapore September 28 11:00 Men B Oman vs Thailand September 28 13:15 Men B Indonesia vs Malaysia September 28 16:00 Men B China vs Korea September 28 18:15 Men A Japan vs India

September 29 07:45 Women B Kazakhstan vs Indonesia September 29 10:15 Women B Thailand vs Japan September 29 13:30 Women A Hong Kong China vs Singapore September 29 16:00 Women A Malaysia vs India

September 30 06:30 Men A Singapore vs Japan September 30 08:45 Men B Oman vs Indonesia September 30 11:00 Men B Malaysia vs Korea September 30 13:15 Men A Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan September 30 16:00 Men B Thailand vs China September 30 18:15 Men A Pakistan vs India

October 1 07:45 Women A Singapore vs Malaysia October 1 10:15 Women B Indonesia vs Thailand October 1 13:30 Women A Korea vs India October 1 16:00 Women B China vs Japan

October 2 06:30 Men B Korea vs Oman October 2 08:45 Men B Thailand vs Indonesia October 2 11:00 Men A Singapore vs Uzbekistan October 2 13:15 Men A India vs Bangladesh October 2 16:00 Men A Japan vs Pakistan October 2 18:15 Men B China vs Malaysia

October 3 07:45 Women A India vs Hong Kong China October 3 10:15 Women A Malaysia vs Korea October 3 13:30 Women B Japan vs Kazakhstan October 3 16:00 Women B Thailand vs China

October 4 07:45 Men 11/12th 6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B October 4 10:15 Men 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B October 4 13:30 Men SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B October 4 16:00 Men SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A

October 5 11:00 Women 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B October 5 13:30 Women SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B October 5 16:00 Women SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A

October 6 07:45 Men 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B October 6 10:15 Men 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B October 6 13:30 Men 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 October 6 16:00 Men Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 October 6 19:15 Men Victory Ceremony

October 7 07:45 Women 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B October 7 10:15 Women 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B October 7 13:30 Women 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 October 7 16:00 Women Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 October 7 19:15 Women Victory Ceremony

*The match schedule is subject to amendment at the discretion of AHF