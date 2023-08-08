Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

The 19th Asian Games organising committee and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday jointly announced the schedule for field hockey at Hangzhou 2022. The list of fixtures were approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on July 31.
India men and women have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.
In men’s Pool A, India will have archrival Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan for company. The men will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, while the women take on Singapore in their first game on September 27.
The highly-anticipated men’s India vs Pakistan clash has been scheduled for September 30.
The Indian women’s team will be joined by South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore in its pool.
The Group B in men’s section comprises South Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia, while the women’s teams in Group B will comprise of Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
All hockey fixtures will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be played on October 6, while the women’s final will be held the very next day.
Pools
| MEN A
| MEN B
| WOMEN A
| WOMEN B
| India
| Korea
| India
| Japan
| Pakistan
| Malaysia
| Korea
| China
| Japan
| China
| Malaysia
| Thailand
| Bangladesh
| Oman
| Hong Kong China
| Kazakhstan
| Singapore
| Thailand
| Singapore
| Indonesia
| Uzbekistan
| Indonesia
| -
| -
*The pools and match sequence, as per the FIH Competition Policies and Tournament Regulations, are based on the FIH World Rankings as on July 27.
Full list of hockey fixtures for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou
| DATE
| TIME (in IST)
| M/W
| POOL
| MATCH
| September 24
| 06:30
| Men
| B
| Malaysia vs Thailand
| September 24
| 08:45
| Men
| A
| India vs Uzbekistan
| September 24
| 11:00
| Men
| A
| Japan vs Bangladesh
| September 24
| 13:15
| Men
| B
| Korea vs Indonesia
| September 24
| 16:00
| Men
| B
| China vs Oman
| September 24
| 18:15
| Men
| A
| Pakistan vs Singapore
| September 25
| 07:45
| Women
| A
| Korea vs Singapore
| September 25
| 10:15
| Women
| A
| Malaysia vs Hong Kong China
| September 25
| 13:30
| Women
| B
| Thailand vs Kazakhstan
| September 25
| 16:00
| Women
| B
| China vs Indonesia
| September 26
| 06:30
| Men
| A
| India vs Singapore
| September 26
| 08:45
| Men
| B
| Malaysia vs Oman
| September 26
| 11:00
| Men
| A
| Uzbekistan vs Japan
| September 26
| 13:15
| Men
| A
| Pakistan vs Bangladesh
| September 26
| 16:00
| Men
| B
| Indonesia vs China
| September 26
| 18:15
| Men
| B
| Korea vs Thailand
| September 27
| 07:45
| Women
| B
| Japan vs Indonesia
| September 27
| 10:15
| Women
| A
| India vs Singapore
| September 27
| 13:30
| Women
| A
| Korea vs Hong Kong China
| September 27
| 16:00
| Women
| B
| China vs Kazakhstan
| September 28
| 06:30
| Men
| A
| Uzbekistan vs Pakistan
| September 28
| 08:45
| Men
| A
| Bangladesh vs Singapore
| September 28
| 11:00
| Men
| B
| Oman vs Thailand
| September 28
| 13:15
| Men
| B
| Indonesia vs Malaysia
| September 28
| 16:00
| Men
| B
| China vs Korea
| September 28
| 18:15
| Men
| A
| Japan vs India
| September 29
| 07:45
| Women
| B
| Kazakhstan vs Indonesia
| September 29
| 10:15
| Women
| B
| Thailand vs Japan
| September 29
| 13:30
| Women
| A
| Hong Kong China vs Singapore
| September 29
| 16:00
| Women
| A
| Malaysia vs India
| September 30
| 06:30
| Men
| A
| Singapore vs Japan
| September 30
| 08:45
| Men
| B
| Oman vs Indonesia
| September 30
| 11:00
| Men
| B
| Malaysia vs Korea
| September 30
| 13:15
| Men
| A
| Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan
| September 30
| 16:00
| Men
| B
| Thailand vs China
| September 30
| 18:15
| Men
| A
| Pakistan vs India
| October 1
| 07:45
| Women
| A
| Singapore vs Malaysia
| October 1
| 10:15
| Women
| B
| Indonesia vs Thailand
| October 1
| 13:30
| Women
| A
| Korea vs India
| October 1
| 16:00
| Women
| B
| China vs Japan
| October 2
| 06:30
| Men
| B
| Korea vs Oman
| October 2
| 08:45
| Men
| B
| Thailand vs Indonesia
| October 2
| 11:00
| Men
| A
| Singapore vs Uzbekistan
| October 2
| 13:15
| Men
| A
| India vs Bangladesh
| October 2
| 16:00
| Men
| A
| Japan vs Pakistan
| October 2
| 18:15
| Men
| B
| China vs Malaysia
| October 3
| 07:45
| Women
| A
| India vs Hong Kong China
| October 3
| 10:15
| Women
| A
| Malaysia vs Korea
| October 3
| 13:30
| Women
| B
| Japan vs Kazakhstan
| October 3
| 16:00
| Women
| B
| Thailand vs China
| October 4
| 07:45
| Men
| 11/12th
| 6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B
| October 4
| 10:15
| Men
| 9/10th
| 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
| October 4
| 13:30
| Men
| SF1
| 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
| October 4
| 16:00
| Men
| SF2
| 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
| October 5
| 11:00
| Women
| 9/10th
| 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
| October 5
| 13:30
| Women
| SF1
| 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
| October 5
| 16:00
| Women
| SF2
| 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
| October 6
| 07:45
| Men
| 7/8th
| 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
| October 6
| 10:15
| Men
| 5/6th
| 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
| October 6
| 13:30
| Men
| 3/4th
| Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
| October 6
| 16:00
| Men
| Final
| Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
| October 6
| 19:15
| Men
| Victory Ceremony
| October 7
| 07:45
| Women
| 7/8th
| 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
| October 7
| 10:15
| Women
| 5/6th
| 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
| October 7
| 13:30
| Women
| 3/4th
| Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
| October 7
| 16:00
| Women
| Final
| Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
| October 7
| 19:15
| Women
| Victory Ceremony
*The match schedule is subject to amendment at the discretion of AHF
