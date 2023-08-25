Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Friday sanctioned 634 athletes across 38 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, who met the set selection criteria, against the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
A total of 572 athletes participated in the last edition of the Games in 2018, where India returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold.
Please find the list of athletes below who will be part of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2022 -
