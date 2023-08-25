MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022

A total of 850 athletes were initially recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Published : Aug 25, 2023 17:36 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue for the 19th Asian Games.
A general view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue for the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Zhou Hengzhong/AP
infoIcon

A general view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue for the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Zhou Hengzhong/AP

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Friday sanctioned 634 athletes across 38 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, who met the set selection criteria, against the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A total of 572 athletes participated in the last edition of the Games in 2018, where India returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold.

Please find the list of athletes below who will be part of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2022 -

