Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to guard against complacency at Asian Games

At the Asian Games, India is grouped with South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong and opens its campaign against Singapore on September 27.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 20:48 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia during the felicitation function before Asian Games by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia during the felicitation function before Asian Games by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia during the felicitation function before Asian Games by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU

The Indian women’s hockey team’s first and only gold medal at the Asian Games came in 1982.

Captain Savita Punia and her teammates will strive to end the long draught at Hangzhou later this month. The side will take heart from some encouraging results in the recent past, having only narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Olympics, before going on to win the Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

At the Asian Games, India is grouped with South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. While South Korea offers the toughest challenge, the players will guard against complacency when facing the other sides.

READ - Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October

“In modern hockey, all teams have improved a lot. Every match is important. Yes, history shows that Korea, China, Japan and India are the best teams in Asia. But we will also play the other teams with full focus,” Savita said at the send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India.

Savita took lessons from Hockey India President and former India men’s international Dilip Tirkey, who had stated earlier in the event that during his playing career, the national side suffered a great deal by taking things lightly against supposedly weaker units.

“As a senior player, I know that we have also made this mistake in the past. Every single match is important, no matter who you face,” Savita said.

In the last edition of the continental games, the Indian women’s team was edged out 1-2 by Japan in the final. Savita is desperate to go one better this time, but not at the cost of putting the younger players under pressure.

“The gold medal is our target. But we do not want to make the mistake of starting the tournament by talking about winning the gold. This puts a lot of pressure on young players. We will take it one match at a time,” Savita said.

The team will open its Asian Games campaign against Singapore on September 27.

