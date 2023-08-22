MagazineBuy Print

Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October

Besides India, defending champion Japan, runner-up Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 16:13 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The seventh edition of the tournament will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
infoIcon

Following the successful conduct of the men’s event in Chennai, India will next host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for women for the first time, in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5 this year.

The seventh edition of the tournament will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand.

Besides India, defending champion Japan, runner-up Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

The Indian women’s team won the title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, it finished runner-up.

Indian junior men’s hockey team scores 4-0 win over England

Ranchi has previously hosted numerous Hockey India League matches from 2012 to 2015 and was home to the city-based franchise, Ranchi Rays.

In recent years, the stadium has witnessed several top domestic events and boasts of a big fan base for the sport.

Jharkhand has a rich hockey history, having produced seven Olympians who have represented India, including Jaipal Singh Munda, Silbanus Dungdung, Manohar Topno, Ajit Lakra, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, Late Michael Kindo and Late Marang Gomke.

“It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women’s hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 which is being hosted in India for the very first time,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a statement.

“Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both junior and senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years.

“I believe the 7th edition of the tournament in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.”

Expressing his gratitude to Soren for his support, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
