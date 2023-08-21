MagazineBuy Print

Indian junior men’s hockey team scores 4-0 win over England

Rajinder Singh, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra and Araijeet Singh Hundal were the goalscorers for India against England on Monday.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 16:04 IST , Dusseldorf - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s junior men’s hockey team beat England 4-0 in Dusseldorf on Monday.
infoIcon

The Indian junior men’s hockey team scored a fluent 4-0 victory over England at the 4-Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Rajinder Singh (13th), Amir Ali (33rd), Amandeep Lakra (41st) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58th) were the goal scorers for India.

After a cagey start to the match, India went ahead 1-0 after Rajinder converted a penalty corner.

Trailing by a goal, England started stitching together attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter.

Indian junior women’s hockey team rallies to hold England 3-3

However, it could not penetrate the Indian defence as the scoreline remained 1-0 at half-time.

At the start of the second half, Amir Ali scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England.

With a 2-0 lead behind it, India started dominating the proceedings. Amandeep converted another penalty corner late in the third quarter as India extended its lead.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, England started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep and Araijeet added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
