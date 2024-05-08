Champions League 2023-24: Hummels stuns Mbappe and PSG to take Dortmund to UCL final after 11 years

Mats Hummels headed in the only goal as Borussia Dortmund stunned Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in its Champions League semifinal second leg on Tuesday, winning 1-0 on the night and advancing 2-0 on aggregate to next month’s final at Wembley.

Hummels struck five minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes and PSG was unable to muster a response, the home side all out of luck as it hit the woodwork four times in total.

Dortmund, which sits fifth in the German Bundesliga, was never expected to go so far and will be underdogs in the June 1 showpiece regardless of whether it faces its old rivals Bayern Munich or Real Madrid as they meet on Wednesday.

It will be the first final since 2013 when, remarkably, the match was also played at Wembley and Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund team lost to Bayern.

Hummels played in that final and here, 11 years later, he was the hero as Dortmund built on the advantage given to them by Niclas Fuellkrug’s goal in the first leg.

The story of this semifinal, however, is just as much about PSG’s failure in another crunch knockout tie in the competition.

It has still never won the trophy despite all the money invested by the Qatari owners since the 2011 takeover, and there will be no dream send-off for Mbappe.

He will leave when his contract expires after this season and had been hoping to play his last game for the club in the June 1 final.

Instead PSG will be left to reflect on how it failed to get its hands on the biggest trophy of all during Mbappe’s seven years at his hometown team.

PSG’s last two semifinal appearances both came during the pandemic, meaning this was the first time it had hosted a match at this stage of a European competition with fans in 29 years, since losing to AC Milan in 1995.

It was the favourite to reach its first Champions League final since 2020, despite the defeat in Dortmund six days earlier.

Woodwork to rescue

Luis Enrique’s team had won 2-0 at home against the same opponents in the group stage and was safe in the knowledge that a repeat of that performance would be enough.

The PSG coach made one major selection decision, dropping Bradley Barcola and bringing in Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos. That meant moving Mbappe out of a central position and onto the left wing.

Dortmund would have been bracing itself for an onslaught from kick off, but that did not transpire.

Mbappe took only seven minutes to produce his first attempt, yet his volley was easily saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The host had most of the possession but struggled to get Mbappe into the game, with the France captain often looking isolated on the wing.

In fact it was Dortmund who had the best chance of the first half, when Karim Adeyemi led a counterattack before seeing his shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It felt as though the host needed to change something or risk going out with a whimper.

It should have been ahead two minutes after the restart, when Ramos touched on a ball driven into the box by Mbappe, but Warren Zaire-Emery somehow contrived to hit the post from close range.

That was to prove crucial as Dortmund struck moments later.

PSG cheaply conceded a corner, and Julian Brandt’s resulting delivery from the Dortmund right winger was headed in by Hummels.

Ramos swept a shot over from a Vitinha pass on the hour mark before Nuno Mendes became the second PSG player to strike the right-hand post, this time with a powerful shot from outside the box.

It was starting to look as if it would really not be PSG’s night, and Luis Enrique realised he had to act as he sent on Barcola and Marco Asensio for Ramos and Fabian Ruiz, moving Mbappe through the middle.

Dortmund responded by withdrawing Jadon Sancho and sending on an extra defender in the hulking Niklas Sule.

It withstood everything PSG threw at it but was also helped by the frame of the goal, with Kobel turning Mbappe’s shot onto the bar on 86 minutes and Vitinha then rattling the bar too.