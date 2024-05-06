MagazineBuy Print

National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Odisha win in sixth round

In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoram 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle while Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1.

Published : May 06, 2024 21:04 IST , Ranchi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) here on Monday.

In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoram 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle.

Despite Mizoram’s early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal which seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute) scored the only goal of the match.

Later in the day, Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1.

Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra’s lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st).

Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against Jharkhand.

