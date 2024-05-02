MagazineBuy Print

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Salimi Tete to lead 24-member women’s team in European leg

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian women’s team that will participate in the Belgium and England legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season.

Published : May 02, 2024 12:04 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Salima Tete of India (blue jersey) in action.
Salima Tete of India (blue jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Salima Tete of India (blue jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Belgium leg will begin on May 22 and end on May 26 while the England leg will commence on June 1 and conclude on June 9.

The Belgium leg will begin on May 22 and end on May 26 while the England leg will commence on June 1 and conclude on June 9.

India will play against Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain and Germany twice each across both legs, beginning its campaign against Argentina on 22nd May. India is currently placed at sixth, having eight points from eight matches.

Taking charge of the team will be captain Salima Tete with midfielder Navneet Kaur named her deputy.

READ | Sports schedule, May 2024: IPL Final, French Open, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Boxing Olympic Qualifiers and more

Speaking on the team selection and on being appointed as the captain, Tete said, “I am happy that I have been appointed to lead the team. It is a big responsibility and I am looking forward to this new role. We have a strong squad and it’s a mix of experienced and young players.”

“In the upcoming Belgium and England legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024, we look to put our strong foot forward. We have been training rigorously in the camp. We have worked on areas where we needed to improve. I am sure that we will put up good performances and get the results we desire.”

Navneet is confident of doing well in the Europe leg of the Pro League having undergone high-intensity training at SAI Bengaluru.

“It feels surreal to be named as the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. I am quite excited to get on with this team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where we will play quality teams. We have a good team and we are confident that we will do well in the Europe leg of the Pro League. I am also looking to work on my game and improve. We had a camp in SAI, Bengaluru where we underwent high-intensity training and I am looking forward to the upcoming games,” added Navneet.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team:
Goalkeepers
1. Savita
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders
3. Nikki Pradhan
4. Udita
5. Ishika Chaudhary
6. Monika
7. Jyoti Chhatri
8. Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders
9. Salima Tete (C)
10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
11. Navneet Kaur (VC)
12. Neha
13. Jyoti
14. Baljeet Kaur
15. Manisha Chauhan
16. Lalremsiami
Forwards
17. Mumtaz Khan
18. Sangita Kumari
19. Deepika
20. Sharmila Devi
21. Preeti Dubey
22. Vandana Katariya
23. Sunelita Toppo
24. Deepika Soreng

