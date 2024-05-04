MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit to lead Indian junior men’s hockey team for Europe tour

Defender Rohit has been named captain of the Indian junior men’s hockey team, with Shardanand Tiwari as his deputy in a 20-member squad which will tour Europe from May 20-29.

Published : May 04, 2024 13:44 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
20-member Indian junior men’s hockey team will tour Europe between 20th and 29th May 2024.
20-member Indian junior men’s hockey team will tour Europe between 20th and 29th May 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

20-member Indian junior men’s hockey team will tour Europe between 20th and 29th May 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defender Rohit has been named captain of the Indian junior men’s hockey team, with Shardanand Tiwari as his deputy in a 20-member squad which will tour Europe from May 20-29.

India will play five matches across three nations -- Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands -- during the tour, as part of Hockey India’s initiative to help the team gain exposure and experience.

“We have been training hard at our camp and have developed an understanding of each other’s gameplay,” said captain Rohit in a Hockey India release.

READ | Past struggles give me energy to strive for bigger achievements: Sumit

“It will be wonderful to play together against teams from other nations to help us build on our game and get better through this kind of exposure.” India will play their first match on May 20 against Belgium in Antwerp, before playing the same opponents in Breda, Netherlands on May 22.

India will then play the Netherlands’ Club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda on May 23, followed by a game against Germany on May 28 in Germany.

They will then return to Breda to play Germany once again on 29th May in their final match of the tour.

India vice-captain Shardanand Tiwari said, “This will be a wonderful experience and will go a long way in evaluating where we stand as a team and as individual players.

“It will be a great way to figure out our strengths and what areas we would need to touch upon.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh.

Defenders - Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Manoj Yadav, Talem Priyo Barta.

Midfielders - Ankit Pal, Roshan Kujur, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Mukesh Toppo, Manmeet Singh, Vachan H A

Forwards - Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Dilraj Singh, Gursewak Singh.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell scores stunning victory against Diachkova; Abdullaev crushes Amir to earn performance bonus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit to lead Indian junior men’s hockey team for Europe tour
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Relays 2024: Indians in action, preview, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Head coach Igor Stimac announces first list of 26 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Rohit to lead Indian junior men’s hockey team for Europe tour
    PTI
  2. Past struggles give me energy to strive for bigger achievements: Sumit
    PTI
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Salima Tete to lead 24-member women’s team in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports
    PTI
  5. National Women’s Hockey League significant step for sport’s development: Bhola Nath Singh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell scores stunning victory against Diachkova; Abdullaev crushes Amir to earn performance bonus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit to lead Indian junior men’s hockey team for Europe tour
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Relays 2024: Indians in action, preview, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Head coach Igor Stimac announces first list of 26 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment