National Women’s Hockey League 2024: Bengal, Haryana win over Odisha and Maharashtra

Bengal, Haryana beat Odisha and Maharashtra respectively in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024.

Published : May 07, 2024 20:48 IST , Ranchi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of 2-1 over Odisha and Maharashtra respectively.
infoIcon

Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of 2-1 over Odisha and Maharashtra respectively in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 here on Tuesday.

Bengal showed relentless attacking prowess and swift passing throughout the game. Its breakthrough came in the second quarter when Shanti Horo (23rd minute) manoeuvred past Odisha’s defence before unleashing a thunderous shot into the net.

The momentum swung further in Bengal’s favour in the second half when Horo (39th) capitalised on an unmarked opportunity in the D area, slotting home her second goal with precision.

Odisha managed to score a goal in the final quarter through Dipi Monika Toppo (51st), who converted a penalty corner.

Nevertheless, Bengal held on to its lead to emerge winners.

Haryana 2-1 Odisha

Despite the loss Odisha, remained on top of the points table with 12 points from six matches.

In the day’s other match, Haryana dominated possession from the start.

The breakthrough came through Manju Chorsiya (12th), who capitalised on an opportunity to score from open play, putting Haryana in the lead.

In the second half, Haryana strengthened its position with Pooja (37th) converting a penalty corner.

Despite Maharashtra’s efforts and multiple opportunities, including four penalty corners, it could only convert one, with Sukanya Dhaware (55th) scoring a field goal in the dying minutes to narrow the deficit for her team.

National Women's Hockey League

