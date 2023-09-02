MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India beats Pakistan in penalty shootout, wins Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan led 3-2 at half-time but the men in blue managed to come back and level the score at 4-4 before the full-time whistle.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 20:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday.
India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA
infoIcon

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout in the final to win the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday.

Pakistan led 3-2 at half-time but the men in blue managed to come back and level the score at 4-4 before the full-time whistle.

In the shootout, Maninder Singh and Gurjot Singh scored for India while goalkeeper Suraj Karkera saved the attempts of both players from Pakistan - Arshad Liaqat and Muhammad Murtaza.

It was a spirited start from India as it started pushing deep in Pakistan’s half straightaway. But Pakistan intercepted the ball and started threatening from the left flank. Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stepped up to make important saves, but Pakistan broke the resistance with Abdul Rehman (5’) getting the opening goal of the match. However, Pakistan could not keep the Indian attackers quiet for too long, and Jugraj Singh (7’) provided the much-needed equalizer for India. Three minutes later, India took lead as Maninder Singh (10’) scored with a reverse hit from a distance. Pakistan Captain Abdul Rana (13’), and Zikriya Hayat (14’) scored back-to-back late goals and the match went into halftime with Pakistan leading 3-2.

Trailing by a goal, India needed to deliver an urgent response in the second half, and the Mandeep Mor-led side started maintaining possession and pressing deeper in the opposition’s half. But Pakistan made the most of a challenge as Arshad Liaqat (19’) struck the ball into the back of the nets. Mohammed Raheel (19’) gave a response straightaway to pull a goal back for India. India started attacking from all corners, leading to Pakistan making a couple of crucial defensive errors. After receiving a long pass, Mohammed Raheel (26’) dribbled past Pakistan’s defence and struck the ball into the net to level the scoreline.

Hockey India announced Rs 2 Lakh for each player of the team, while Rs 1 Lakh each for the support staff.  

India had already qualified for the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup with its victory over Malaysia in the semifinals.

Summary
Regulation time
Goals for Pakistan - Abdul Rehman (5’), Abdul Rana (13’), Zikriya Hayat (14’) and Arshad Liaqat (19’)
Goals for India - Jugraj Singh (7’), Maninder Singh (10’), Mohammed Raheel (19’, 26’)

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League updates: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Avinash Sable qualifies for Diamond League Final after fifth-place finish in Xiamen
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Murugappa Gold Cup: Hockey Karnataka beats Indian Army in sudden death, to meet Indian Railways in final
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. India beats Pakistan in penalty shootout, wins Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan in the final of Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murugappa Gold Cup Semifinals: Railways start favourites against PNB, Indian Army-Karnataka match promises a thriller
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India beats Malaysia 7-5 and Japan 35-1 to enter semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League updates: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Avinash Sable qualifies for Diamond League Final after fifth-place finish in Xiamen
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment