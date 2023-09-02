India vs Pakistan in the final of Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

The Indian men’s hockey team will face traditional rival Pakistan in the final of the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The Indian team secured its spot after a convincing 10-4 victory over Malaysia in the semifinals last Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan advanced to the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semifinal. In the Elite pool stage match of the tournament, India and Pakistan had previously faced each other, with Pakistan emerging victorious with a score of 5-4.

Mohammed Raheel (9’, 16’, 24’, 28’), Maninder Singh (2’), Pawan Rajbhar (13’), Sukhvinder (21’), Dipsan Tirkey (22’), Jugraj Singh (23’), and Gurjot Singh (29’) scored for India, while captain Ismail Abu (4’), Akhimullah Anuar (7’, 19’), Muhamad Din (19’) were on target for Malaysia.

India also secured a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup with the win.