Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 28: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Asian Games HIGHLIGHTS | September 27 Live Updates

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 28 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

GOLF

4 AM onwards: Women’s Team/Individual Round 1

8 AM onwards: Men’s Team/ Individual Round 1

SHOOTING

6:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

10m Air Pistol Men’s Team Final- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

Skeet Mixed Team’s Qualification-Anant Jeet Singh, Ganemat Sekhon

(Medal Events subject to qualification)

BADMINTON

6:30 AM onwards: Women’s team R16- India vs Mongolia

BRIDGE

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-5

11 AM onwards

Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-6

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-4

1:30 PM onwards

Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-7

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-5

4 PM onwards

Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-8

WUSHU

7 AM onwards: Women’s 60kg final- Roshibina Devi

CYCLING

7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4- Niraj kumar

7:48 AM onwards: Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals- David Beckham

8:00 AM onwards: Women’s sprint Qualifying- Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul

(Other rounds subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

7:30 AM: Women’s 50m Freestyle - Heats - Shivangi Sarma

7:40 AM: Men’s 50m Butterfly -Heats- Virdhawal Khade

8:51 AM: Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

9:05 AM: Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay

(Medal rounds subject to qualification)

TABLE TENNIS

7:30 AM

Mixed Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra

Mixed Doubles R16- Harmeet Desai/ Sreeja Akula

8:30 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Sreeja Akula

9:15 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Manika Batra

10 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

10:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan G

1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sreeja Akula/Divya Chitale

2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee

2:40 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sharath Kamal

3:25 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sathiyan G

(Other rounds subject to qualification)

SQUASH

10 AM: Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Malaysia

1:30 PM: Men’s Team Pool A- India vs Nepal

EQUESTRIAN

11:30 AM: Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle (medal event)- Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday, Anush

TENNIS

Not before 11:30 AM:

Men’s Doubles Semifinal- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal- Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

12 PM onwards: Women’s Vault Final- Pranati Nayak

BOXING

12 PM: Women’s 57-60Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Jaismine

5:30 PM: Men’s 46-51Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Deepak

6:45 PM: Men’s 63.5-71Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Nishant Dev

FOOTBALL

5 PM: Men’s Round of 16- India vs Saudi Arabia

HOCKEY

6:15 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Japan