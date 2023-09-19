MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, September 19: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023, September 19: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes so that you can stay up to speed!

Published : Sep 19, 2023 08:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri will captain the Indian football squad for the Asian Games 2023.
Sunil Chhetri will captain the Indian football squad for the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Sunil Chhetri will captain the Indian football squad for the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.  

Some sporting events are to start from September 19 onwards.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 19 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

FOOTBALL

5 PM: Men’s team- India vs China

VOLLEYBALL

4:30PM: Men’s team- India vs Cambodia

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS FOR ASIAN GAMES 2023
The men’s football match wherein India will face off China will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and live streamed on Sony LIV.
However, India vs Cambodia men’s volleyball match will not be broadcasted in India. You catch the details on the Asian Games website and Sportstar.

