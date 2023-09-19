Asian Games 2023, September 19: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Some sporting events are to start from September 19 onwards.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating on September 19 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

FOOTBALL

5 PM: Men’s team- India vs China

VOLLEYBALL

4:30PM: Men’s team- India vs Cambodia