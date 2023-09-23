Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan in men’s TT; India women’s team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- September 23, 2023 09:09Sailing Results - Men’s Skiff - 49er
The Indian team of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are first in Race 7 of the event. The finish adds one point to their overall tally.
India at the Asian Games - Podcast
Who are India’s top prospects at the Asian Games? How many medals can the nation win? Check out Sportstar’s Asian Games podcast as Aashin Prasad deep dives into what can be expected from the contingent.
India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics
Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast
- September 23, 2023 08:34ICYMI - Men’s volleyball team in Top 6
On Friday, the men’s volleyball team ensured it will better its performance at the 2018 Asian Games.
Up against a higher-ranked Chinese Taipei, the Indians rode on a tsunami of morale boost to advance to the Top 6 round.
Here is our correspondent Aashin Prasad with the match report:
- September 23, 2023 08:32Next in action
In the second table tennis match featuring Indians, the men’s team will take on Tajikistan.
- September 23, 2023 08:30India tops Preliminary Group F
With wins against Singapore and Nepal, India will advance to the next round as winner of Group F in the Premilinary round.
- September 23, 2023 08:22FINAL: India 3-0 Nepal
Chitale bt Suwal 11-1, 11-6, 11-8
Ayhika bt Shrestha 11-3, 11-7, 11-2
Sutirtha bt Magar 11-1, 11-5, 11-2
- September 23, 2023 08:18Sutirtha wins
She secures the third game 11-2 and completes a straight game win against Evana Thapa Magar.
Final Score: 11-1, 11-5, 11-2
- September 23, 2023 08:13Sutirtha wins second game
An 11-5 victory in the second game puts Sutirtha, and India, one game away from winning the contest.
- September 23, 2023 08:09Sutirtha captures Game 1
Six minutes was all Sutirtha needed to end the opening game. An 11-1 scoreline tells the story in itself.
- September 23, 2023 08:07Match 3
The experienced Sutirtha Mukherjee takes on Evana Thapa Magar in the third match of the India vs Nepal contest. This could potentially be the final one of this best-of-five match up.
- September 23, 2023 08:04Ayhika wins
The Indian breezes to an 11-2 win in the third and final game. She settles the contest against Nabita Shrestha 3-0 in just 15 minutes.
Final score: 11-3, 11-7, 11-2
- September 23, 2023 07:57Ayhika leads 2-0
11-7 is the score of the second game as Ayhika moves closer to doubling India’s advantage in the tie against Nepal.
- September 23, 2023 07:53Ayhika wins first game
A comfortable 11-3 win for Ayhika Mukherjee against Shrestha in the opening game.
- September 23, 2023 07:46Match 2
The second match of the tie will be played between Ayhika Mukherjee of India and Nabita Shrestha of Nepal.
- September 23, 2023 07:45Diya Chitale wins!
She takes the third game 11-8 and completes a 3-0 win. All done and dusted in 13 minutes.
Final Score: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8
- September 23, 2023 07:40Chitale leads 2-0
Chitale takes the second game 11-6 to lead 2-0. Slightly more of a contest this one but still a comfortable score for the Indian.
- September 23, 2023 07:35Chitale takes Game 1
A dominant 11-1 win from the Indian to start proceedings. It took Chitale just three minutes to finis the game. She leads 1-0!
- September 23, 2023 07:31Match 1 underway
Chitale vs Suwal gets going. A win will seal India’s passage to the next round. Here we go.
- September 23, 2023 07:26Match 1
The tie will get underway with Diya Chitale facing Nepal’s Shrestha Sikka Suwal.
- September 23, 2023 07:15Up next
The first event of the day will see the India women’s table tennis team take on Nepal in their Preliminary Group F match.
- September 23, 2023 07:07LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Asian Games events will not be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on September 23. You can get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.
- September 23, 2023 06:59Indians in action today
SAILING
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
8:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
11:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan
11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh
TABLE TENNIS
7:30 AM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan
