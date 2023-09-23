MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan in men’s TT; India women’s team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live scores and updates from India’s events at the Hanghzou 2022 Games today, September 23.

Updated : Sep 23, 2023 09:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Asian Games 2023 events on September 23.
Catch the live score and updates from Asian Games 2023 events on September 23. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from Asian Games 2023 events on September 23. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Asian Games 2023 events on September 23.

  • September 23, 2023 09:09
    Sailing Results - Men’s Skiff - 49er

    The Indian team of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are first in Race 7 of the event. The finish adds one point to their overall tally.

  • September 23, 2023 09:05
    India at the Asian Games - Podcast

    Who are India’s top prospects at the Asian Games? How many medals can the nation win? Check out Sportstar’s Asian Games podcast as Aashin Prasad deep dives into what can be expected from the contingent.

    India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics

    Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast

  • September 23, 2023 08:34
    ICYMI - Men’s volleyball team in Top 6

    On Friday, the men’s volleyball team ensured it will better its performance at the 2018 Asian Games.

    Up against a higher-ranked Chinese Taipei, the Indians rode on a tsunami of morale boost to advance to the Top 6 round.

    Here is our correspondent Aashin Prasad with the match report:

    India rides on ‘tsunami’ of morale boost, reaches volleyball top 6 round in Asian Games 2023

  • September 23, 2023 08:32
    Next in action

    In the second table tennis match featuring Indians, the men’s team will take on Tajikistan.

  • September 23, 2023 08:30
    India tops Preliminary Group F

    With wins against Singapore and Nepal, India will advance to the next round as winner of Group F in the Premilinary round.

  • September 23, 2023 08:22
    FINAL: India 3-0 Nepal

    Chitale bt Suwal 11-1, 11-6, 11-8

    Ayhika bt Shrestha 11-3, 11-7, 11-2

    Sutirtha bt Magar 11-1, 11-5, 11-2

  • September 23, 2023 08:18
    Sutirtha wins

    She secures the third game 11-2 and completes a straight game win against Evana Thapa Magar.

    Final Score: 11-1, 11-5, 11-2

  • September 23, 2023 08:13
    Sutirtha wins second game

    An 11-5 victory in the second game puts Sutirtha, and India, one game away from winning the contest.

  • September 23, 2023 08:09
    Sutirtha captures Game 1

    Six minutes was all Sutirtha needed to end the opening game. An 11-1 scoreline tells the story in itself.

  • September 23, 2023 08:07
    Match 3

    The experienced Sutirtha Mukherjee takes on Evana Thapa Magar in the third match of the India vs Nepal contest. This could potentially be the final one of this best-of-five match up.

  • September 23, 2023 08:04
    Ayhika wins

    The Indian breezes to an 11-2 win in the third and final game. She settles the contest against Nabita Shrestha 3-0 in just 15 minutes.

    Final score: 11-3, 11-7, 11-2

  • September 23, 2023 07:57
    Ayhika leads 2-0

    11-7 is the score of the second game as Ayhika moves closer to doubling India’s advantage in the tie against Nepal.

  • September 23, 2023 07:53
    Ayhika wins first game

    A comfortable 11-3 win for Ayhika Mukherjee against Shrestha in the opening game.

  • September 23, 2023 07:46
    Match 2

    The second match of the tie will be played between Ayhika Mukherjee of India and Nabita Shrestha of Nepal.

  • September 23, 2023 07:45
    Diya Chitale wins!

    She takes the third game 11-8 and completes a 3-0 win. All done and dusted in 13 minutes.

    Final Score: 11-1, 11-6, 11-8

  • September 23, 2023 07:40
    Chitale leads 2-0

    Chitale takes the second game 11-6 to lead 2-0. Slightly more of a contest this one but still a comfortable score for the Indian.

  • September 23, 2023 07:35
    Chitale takes Game 1

    A dominant 11-1 win from the Indian to start proceedings. It took Chitale just three minutes to finis the game. She leads 1-0!

  • September 23, 2023 07:31
    Match 1 underway

    Chitale vs Suwal gets going. A win will seal India’s passage to the next round. Here we go.

  • September 23, 2023 07:26
    Match 1

    The tie will get underway with Diya Chitale facing Nepal’s Shrestha Sikka Suwal.

  • September 23, 2023 07:15
    Up next

    The first event of the day will see the India women’s table tennis team take on Nepal in their Preliminary Group F match.

  • September 23, 2023 07:07
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Asian Games events will not be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on September 23. You can get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

  • September 23, 2023 06:59
    Indians in action today

    SAILING

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

    8:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

    8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

    8:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

    11:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

    11:34 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

    11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan

    11:40 AM IST ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

    TABLE TENNIS

    7:30 AM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal

    9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

  Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 23: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan in men's TT; India women's team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: IND men's team up against Tajikistan at 9:30 AM IST; Women's through to next round after beating NEP 3-0
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Ten Hag baffled by Manchester Utd's defensive frailties
    AFP
    AFP
  'Unafraid' Madih Talal gears up for ISL debut with newly promoted Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
    Aneesh Dey
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you
Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that's changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev's unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows
Paul Fein

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

  Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India vs Tajikistan in men's TT; India women's team wins 3-0 - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Tajikistan Table Tennis LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: IND men's team up against Tajikistan at 9:30 AM IST; Women's through to next round after beating NEP 3-0
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 23: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis teams pip Singapore on opening matchday; men's side also beats Yemen
    Aashin Prasad
    Aashin Prasad
  Who are the Olympic medallists in India's Asian Games 2023 contingent?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
