MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match

Asian Games 2023: Follow for instant updates from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games today, September 26.

Updated : Sep 26, 2023 08:20 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team faces Singapore in its second group match of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team faces Singapore in its second group match of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team faces Singapore in its second group match of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of Asian Games 2023 events on September 26.

  • September 26, 2023 08:06
    Judo: Avtar Singh (men’s 100kg), Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg) reach quarterfinals

    India’s Avtar Singh beats Thailand’s Kittipong Hantratin by Waza-Ari to progress to the quarterfinals. Avtar faces Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE in the last-eight fixture.

    Tulika Maan also reaches quarterfinals in women’s +78kg with a win by Ippon against Lai Qing Lam of Macao, China. Maan next faces Japan’s Tomita Wakaba.

  • September 26, 2023 08:04
    Squash (Women’s Team): Anahat gives India lead against Pakistan

    Teenager Anahat Singh beats Pakistan’s Sadia Gul 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-3) on her Asian Games debut to give India 1-0 lead in the Pool B opener.

  • September 26, 2023 07:58
    Judo: Indubala Devi Maibam loses in first round of women’s 78kg

    India’s Indubala Devi suffers a defeat by Ippon against Thailand’s Ikumi Oeda in the round of 16. The Indian might still have a chance to fight for bronze through the repechage rounds.

  • September 26, 2023 07:52
    Swimming: Shivangi Sarma fails to qualify for women’s 100m freestyle final

    India’s Shivangi Sarma finishes 17th overall in the heats with a timing of 58.31s and fails to reach the final of the women’s 100m freestyle.

  • September 26, 2023 07:47
    Fencing: When does Bhavani Devi fight in round of 16?

    Bhavani Devi won all five matches in group stage of the women’s sabre individual event.

    As a result, she was seeded first and awarded a bye in the round of 32. In the round of 16, the Indian fencer will face Thailand’s Tonkhaw Phokaew at 8:05AM IST.

  • September 26, 2023 07:40
    Esports- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

    India’s Mayank Prajapati goes down 1-2 in the round of 32 against Talal Fuad T Rajikhan of Saudi Arabia.

    However, Ayan Biswan begins with a 2-0 win over Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau of Vietnam.

  • September 26, 2023 07:33
    Equestrian update

    India’s Divyakriti Singh scores 68.176 in the Dressage Prix St-Georges.

    Her compatriot Sudipti Hajela had scored 66.706.

    India is currently sixth with two more riders - Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - yet to perform.

  • September 26, 2023 07:19
    Hockey: Devastating second quarter performance from India

    India men’s team scores five goals in the second quarter of its second Pool A match against Singapore.

    Goal scorers: Mandeep (12’,30’), Harmanpreet (24’), Vivek (23’), Gurjant (22’), Lalit (16’)

    HALF-TIME: India 6-0 Singapore

  • September 26, 2023 07:16
    Fencing: Bhavani Devi finishes group stage with a perfect record

    Indian fencer Bhavani Devi finishes group stage with a 100% unbeaten record. She defeats Bangladesh’s Roksana Khatun 5-1 in her fifth bout.

    As a result, she is the top seed for the knockout stage, is awarded a bye and goes directly to the round of 16.

  • September 26, 2023 07:06
    Shooting: Divyansh-Ramita qualify for second bronze medal match

    The Indian pair scores 628.2 in the qualification round to finish sixth, the final place to make it to the medal round.

    India will face Republic Korea in the second bronze medal match at 8:40AM IST.

  • September 26, 2023 07:03
    Fencing: Bhavani Devi continues to dominate

    Bhavani Devi makes it four wins out of four bouts in the group stage as this time, she beats Uzbek fencer Zaynab Dayibekova 5-1.

    The Indian has one more group stage bout to go before the knockout round begins.

  • September 26, 2023 06:57
    Hockey: Lalit doubles India’s lead

    Lalit makes it 2-0 for Indian early in the second quarter against Singapore.

  • September 26, 2023 06:55
    Fencing: Third straight win for Bhavani Devi

    Bhavani Devi continues her winning streak as she defeats Kazakh fencer Karina Dospay in her third bout in the group stage.

  • September 26, 2023 06:54
    Hockey Update: India vs Singapore

    India leads Singapore 1-0 after first quarter. Solid defending from Singapore despite India getting plenty of Penalty Corners.

  • September 26, 2023 06:48
    Fencing: Another win for Bhavani Devi

    In her second group stage bout, Bhavani Devi wins 5-1 against Alhammad of Saudi Arabia.

  • September 26, 2023 06:47
    Hockey: Mandeep scores

    Lovely combination between Gurjant and Mandeep to break the deadlock for India against Singapore towards the end of the first quarter.

  • September 26, 2023 06:45
    Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

    Indian pair of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita is currently struggling. The duo is eighth after first series with two more series to go. Only top six teams progress to the final.

  • September 26, 2023 06:42
    Bhavani Devi starts with a win

    Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi beats Juliet Jie Min Heng of Singapore 5-2 in her first group stage bout in women’s sabre individual event.

  • September 26, 2023 06:31
    Live action

    Indian men’s hockey team is in action against Singapore. The first quarter is underway.

  • September 26, 2023 06:26
    Here’s the starting lineup for India men’s hockey team for its match against Singapore
  • September 26, 2023 06:14
    Here’s a look at the overall medals tally

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India 6th after women’s cricket team secures 2nd gold medal

    Asian Games 2023: India, with a total medals tally of 11, is sixth. China continues to dominate in first place with 32 gold medals.

  • September 26, 2023 06:08
    How many medals has India won so far at Asian Games 2023?

    Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 25 and winners list

    Asian Games 2023: As on September 25, India has won 11 medals including two gold, three silver and six bronze.

  • September 26, 2023 06:04
    ICYMI, here’s what happened yesterday at the Asiad

    Asian Games 2023, September 25 HIGHLIGHTS: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian team clinches gold with World Record score in 10m air rifle

    Asian Games 2023: Follow for instant updates from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games today, September 25.

  • September 26, 2023 06:03
    EQUESTRIAN - Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual

    India’s Sudipti Hajela and her horse Chinski score 66.705 points

  • September 26, 2023 05:39
    Where to watch Asian Games in india?

    Live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while live streaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

  • September 26, 2023 05:34
    Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating today (Timings in IST):

    EQUESTRIAN

    5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)

    SHOOTING

    6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

    6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

    6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore

    6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

    6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

    6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

    HOCKEY

    6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore

    FENCING

    6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    ESPORTS

    7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    SQUASH

    7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore

    Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan

    4:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar

    CYCLING TRACK

    7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying

    7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying

    9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying

    (Other rounds subject to qualification)

    SWIMMING

    7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi

    8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi

    9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

    JUDO

    7:30 AM onwards: Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam

    Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan

    Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh

    (Other round qualification subject to performance)

    TENNIS

    7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)

    Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)

    Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

    9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

    10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)

    10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)

    1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)

    SAILING

    8:30 AM onwards: Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

    Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

    Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

    Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur

    8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon

    11:30 AM onwards: Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan

    Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

    Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh

    11:40 AM onwards: Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan

    Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)- Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

    Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali

    BOXING

    12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)

    6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)

    CHESS

    12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5

    2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6

    4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7

    VOLLEYBALL

    4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan

    WUSHU

    5 PM onwards: Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh

    Men’s 70kg Quarterf inal- Suraj Yadav

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada looks to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book ticket
    Reuters
  4. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unconcerned about entering the final year of his contract
    AP
  5. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita to play Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita to play Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 26: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fencing schedule at Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi in action for India, full timings for Indian Athletes at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada looks to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book ticket
    Reuters
  4. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unconcerned about entering the final year of his contract
    AP
  5. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita to play Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment