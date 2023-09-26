Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match

- September 26, 2023 08:06Judo: Avtar Singh (men’s 100kg), Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg) reach quarterfinals
India’s Avtar Singh beats Thailand’s Kittipong Hantratin by Waza-Ari to progress to the quarterfinals. Avtar faces Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE in the last-eight fixture.
Tulika Maan also reaches quarterfinals in women’s +78kg with a win by Ippon against Lai Qing Lam of Macao, China. Maan next faces Japan’s Tomita Wakaba.
- September 26, 2023 08:04Squash (Women’s Team): Anahat gives India lead against Pakistan
Teenager Anahat Singh beats Pakistan’s Sadia Gul 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-3) on her Asian Games debut to give India 1-0 lead in the Pool B opener.
- September 26, 2023 07:58Judo: Indubala Devi Maibam loses in first round of women’s 78kg
India’s Indubala Devi suffers a defeat by Ippon against Thailand’s Ikumi Oeda in the round of 16. The Indian might still have a chance to fight for bronze through the repechage rounds.
- September 26, 2023 07:52Swimming: Shivangi Sarma fails to qualify for women’s 100m freestyle final
India’s Shivangi Sarma finishes 17th overall in the heats with a timing of 58.31s and fails to reach the final of the women’s 100m freestyle.
- September 26, 2023 07:47Fencing: When does Bhavani Devi fight in round of 16?
Bhavani Devi won all five matches in group stage of the women’s sabre individual event.
As a result, she was seeded first and awarded a bye in the round of 32. In the round of 16, the Indian fencer will face Thailand’s Tonkhaw Phokaew at 8:05AM IST.
- September 26, 2023 07:40Esports- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
India’s Mayank Prajapati goes down 1-2 in the round of 32 against Talal Fuad T Rajikhan of Saudi Arabia.
However, Ayan Biswan begins with a 2-0 win over Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau of Vietnam.
- September 26, 2023 07:33Equestrian update
India’s Divyakriti Singh scores 68.176 in the Dressage Prix St-Georges.
Her compatriot Sudipti Hajela had scored 66.706.
India is currently sixth with two more riders - Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - yet to perform.
- September 26, 2023 07:19Hockey: Devastating second quarter performance from India
India men’s team scores five goals in the second quarter of its second Pool A match against Singapore.
Goal scorers: Mandeep (12’,30’), Harmanpreet (24’), Vivek (23’), Gurjant (22’), Lalit (16’)
HALF-TIME: India 6-0 Singapore
- September 26, 2023 07:16Fencing: Bhavani Devi finishes group stage with a perfect record
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi finishes group stage with a 100% unbeaten record. She defeats Bangladesh’s Roksana Khatun 5-1 in her fifth bout.
As a result, she is the top seed for the knockout stage, is awarded a bye and goes directly to the round of 16.
- September 26, 2023 07:06Shooting: Divyansh-Ramita qualify for second bronze medal match
The Indian pair scores 628.2 in the qualification round to finish sixth, the final place to make it to the medal round.
India will face Republic Korea in the second bronze medal match at 8:40AM IST.
- September 26, 2023 07:03Fencing: Bhavani Devi continues to dominate
Bhavani Devi makes it four wins out of four bouts in the group stage as this time, she beats Uzbek fencer Zaynab Dayibekova 5-1.
The Indian has one more group stage bout to go before the knockout round begins.
- September 26, 2023 06:57Hockey: Lalit doubles India’s lead
Lalit makes it 2-0 for Indian early in the second quarter against Singapore.
- September 26, 2023 06:55Fencing: Third straight win for Bhavani Devi
Bhavani Devi continues her winning streak as she defeats Kazakh fencer Karina Dospay in her third bout in the group stage.
- September 26, 2023 06:54Hockey Update: India vs Singapore
India leads Singapore 1-0 after first quarter. Solid defending from Singapore despite India getting plenty of Penalty Corners.
- September 26, 2023 06:48Fencing: Another win for Bhavani Devi
In her second group stage bout, Bhavani Devi wins 5-1 against Alhammad of Saudi Arabia.
- September 26, 2023 06:47Hockey: Mandeep scores
Lovely combination between Gurjant and Mandeep to break the deadlock for India against Singapore towards the end of the first quarter.
- September 26, 2023 06:45Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
Indian pair of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita is currently struggling. The duo is eighth after first series with two more series to go. Only top six teams progress to the final.
- September 26, 2023 06:42Bhavani Devi starts with a win
Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi beats Juliet Jie Min Heng of Singapore 5-2 in her first group stage bout in women’s sabre individual event.
- September 26, 2023 06:31Live action
Indian men’s hockey team is in action against Singapore. The first quarter is underway.
- September 26, 2023 06:26Here’s the starting lineup for India men’s hockey team for its match against Singapore
- September 26, 2023 06:14Here’s a look at the overall medals tally
- September 26, 2023 06:04ICYMI, here’s what happened yesterday at the Asiad
- September 26, 2023 06:03EQUESTRIAN - Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual
India’s Sudipti Hajela and her horse Chinski score 66.705 points
- September 26, 2023 05:39Where to watch Asian Games in india?
Live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while live streaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.
- September 26, 2023 05:34Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating today (Timings in IST):
EQUESTRIAN
5:30 AM: Dressage Prix St-Georges Team and Individual (Medal event)
SHOOTING
6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Men’s Qualification (Phase 1)- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
6:30 AM: Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)
6:30 AM: Skeet Women’s Qualification (75 Targets) – Stage 1- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore
6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
6:30 AM: 25m Pistol Team Women Precision- Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
6:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
HOCKEY
6:30 AM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Singapore
FENCING
6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4- Bhavani Devi
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
ESPORTS
7:20 AM onwards: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32- Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
SQUASH
7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Singapore
Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Pakistan
4:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Pool A - India vs Qatar
CYCLING TRACK
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s team sprint qualifying
7:51 AM onwards: Men’s team sprint qualifying
9:06 AM onwards: Men’s team pursuit qualifying
(Other rounds subject to qualification)
SWIMMING
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4- Shivangi
8:07 AM onwards: Women’s 200m Backstroke- Palak Joshi
9:05 AM onwards: Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heat 1
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
JUDO
7:30 AM onwards: Women -78Kg Elimination Round of 16- Indubala Devi Maibam
Women +78Kg Elimination Round of 16-Tulika Maan
Men -100Kg Elimination Round of 16- Avtar Singh
(Other round qualification subject to performance)
TENNIS
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s Singles Round 3- Ankita Raina vs Adithya Karunaratne (Hong Kong, China)
Not before 9 AM: Women’s Singles Round 3- Rutuja Bhosale vs Alex Eala (Philippines)
Men’s Singles Round 3- Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)
9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round 3- Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)
10 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Prarthana Thombare/Ankita Raina vs Punnin Kovapitukted/Anchisa Chanta (Thailand)
10:30 PM onwards: Women’s Doubles Round 2- Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Kaur Thandi vs Wong Hong Yi/Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China)
1 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Round 2 - Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri vs Aqeel Khan/Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan)
SAILING
8:30 AM onwards: Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15, 16,17, 18, 19- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Race 13,14 (medal event)- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 11, 12 (medal event)- Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11 (medal event)- Neha Thakur
8:40 AM onwards: Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 11-Adhvait Menon
11:30 AM onwards: Women’s Single Dinghy Race 10, 11 - ILCA6- Nethra Kumanan
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 13, 14 (medal event)- Ishwariya Ganesh
11:40 AM onwards: Men’s Dinghy- ILCA7 Race 10,11 - Vishnu Sarvanan
Men’s Skiff - 49er- KC Race 13, 14(medal event)- Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar
Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X Race 13, 14 (medal event): Eabad Ali
BOXING
12:30 PM: Men’s 51-57Kg - Preliminaries - R32- Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)
6:15 PM: Men’s +92Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Narender vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (Kyrgyzstan)
CHESS
12:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 5
2:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 6
4:30 PM: Men/Women’s Individual Round 7
VOLLEYBALL
4 PM: Men’s 5-6 Classification round: India vs Pakistan
WUSHU
5 PM onwards: Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal- Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh
Men’s 70kg Quarterf inal- Suraj Yadav
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP
- Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match
- Paris Olympics 2024: Canada looks to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book ticket
- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unconcerned about entering the final year of his contract
- Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games: Divyansh, Ramita to play Korea for bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team; Esha Singh on top in 25m pistol qualification- Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE