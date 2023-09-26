Asian Games 2023, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India beats Singapore 16-1 in hockey, Bhavani Devi reaches quarterfinals, Divyansh-Ramita qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match

September 26, 2023 08:06

Judo: Avtar Singh (men’s 100kg), Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg) reach quarterfinals

India’s Avtar Singh beats Thailand’s Kittipong Hantratin by Waza-Ari to progress to the quarterfinals. Avtar faces Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE in the last-eight fixture.

Tulika Maan also reaches quarterfinals in women’s +78kg with a win by Ippon against Lai Qing Lam of Macao, China. Maan next faces Japan’s Tomita Wakaba.