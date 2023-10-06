MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India to bowl first vs Bangladesh in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally with 21 gold

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the lve scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 06:35 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s HS Prannoy in action against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
India’s HS Prannoy in action against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India’s HS Prannoy in action against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live updates of the day’s action from Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

  • October 06, 2023 06:35
    Archery: Recurve Women’s Quarterfinal - IND faces Japan

    India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur will face Japan in the Archery Recurve Women’s Quarterfinal. India beat Thailand 5-1 in the Round of 16.

  • October 06, 2023 06:29
    Follow the ball-by-ball update from the Asian Games IND vs BAN semifinal here

    India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semifinal: India wins toss, to bowl first; Playing 11s out; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games cricket semifinal between India and Bangladesh. 

  • October 06, 2023 06:17
    Toss delayed at the Cricket Semifinal

    The toss, scheduled to happen at 6am IST has been delayed a little due to slight drizzle at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad says the covers are coming off and we’ll see live action shortly.

    cricketcoversoff.jpg

  • October 06, 2023 06:04
    WHERE TO WATCH INDIANS IN ACTION AT ASIAN GAMES 2023 LIVE?

    Sony Sports Network channels— Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5—will live telecast the following Indian events today. The action will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.

    All these events and more will also be covered on Sportstar’s LIVE blog.

  • October 06, 2023 05:58
    Indians in action today

    Archery

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 12:40 IST

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards

    Badminton

    HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards

    Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards

    Bridge

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST

    Chess

    Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST

    Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST

    Cricket

    Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Equestrian

    Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST

    Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 ( pending qualification) – 12:30 IST

    Hockey

    Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST

    Ju-Jitsu

    Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Kayaking and Canoeing

    Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST

    Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST

    Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final ( pending qualification) – 12:01 IST

    Kabaddi

    Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST

    Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST

    Roller Skating

    Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST

    Sepaktakraw

    Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST

    Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards

    Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final ( pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards

    Soft Tennis

    Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST

    Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST

    Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST

    Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST

    Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST

    Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST

    Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST

    Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST

    Sport Climbing

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final ( pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards

    Volleyball

    India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST

    Wrestling

    Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final ( pending qalification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

  • October 06, 2023 05:43
    Hello and Good Morning!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the day’s action at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Stay Tuned as we take you through all the action through the day in this blog.

