Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India to bowl first vs Bangladesh in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally with 21 gold

- October 06, 2023 06:35Archery: Recurve Women’s Quarterfinal - IND faces Japan
India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur will face Japan in the Archery Recurve Women’s Quarterfinal. India beat Thailand 5-1 in the Round of 16.
- October 06, 2023 06:29Follow the ball-by-ball update from the Asian Games IND vs BAN semifinal here
- October 06, 2023 06:17Toss delayed at the Cricket Semifinal
The toss, scheduled to happen at 6am IST has been delayed a little due to slight drizzle at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad says the covers are coming off and we’ll see live action shortly.
- October 06, 2023 06:04WHERE TO WATCH INDIANS IN ACTION AT ASIAN GAMES 2023 LIVE?
Sony Sports Network channels— Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5—will live telecast the following Indian events today. The action will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.
All these events and more will also be covered on Sportstar’s LIVE blog.
- October 06, 2023 05:58Indians in action today
Archery
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 12:40 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards
Badminton
HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards
Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards
Bridge
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Cricket
Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST
Equestrian
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 ( pending qualification) – 12:30 IST
Hockey
Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST
Ju-Jitsu
Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Kayaking and Canoeing
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final ( pending qualification) – 12:01 IST
Kabaddi
Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST
Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST
Roller Skating
Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST
Sepaktakraw
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards
Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final ( pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards
Soft Tennis
Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST
Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST
Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST
Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST
Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST
Sport Climbing
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final ( pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards
Volleyball
India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final ( pending qalification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
- October 06, 2023 05:43Hello and Good Morning!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the day’s action at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Stay Tuned as we take you through all the action through the day in this blog.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - India faces Bangladesh in cricket semifinal; India 4th with 86 medals, 21 gold
- India vs Nepal Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND women’s team faces Nepal in SF; When and where to watch?
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semifinal: India wins toss, to bowl first; Playing 11s out; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
- Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India to bowl first vs Bangladesh in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally with 21 gold
- Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 6, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE