Which sports have been newly included in Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023, scheduled to begin from September 23 and run until October 8, is all set to see two medal sports make their debut: eSports and Breakdancing.

With the addition of these medal events, the Asiads will have a total of 61 disciplines and 40 sports in total.

Apart from them, Cricket, and board games - Go, Xiangqi, and Chess will be returning to Asian Games in this edition after not featuring in the 2018 Asiad.

Esports

It earlier featured as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. There will be eight medal games - FIFA (made by EA SPORTS), an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, and Street Fighter V.

Apart from that, AESF Robot Masters-Powered by Migu and AESF VR Sports-Powered by Migu will be two demonstrative events.

Breakdancing

Breakdance will also be featuring in the 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Popularly known as ‘breaking’, the sport will be making its Asian Games debut this year. The participants in this event will be judged on the basis of acrobatic moves like spins, flips, etc. It’ll be contested in both the men’s and women’s categories.