Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Palak wins GOLD in Women’s 10m air pistol, Saketh-Ramkumar pair clinches SILVER; India fourth with 30 medals

India’s 10m air pistol women’s team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinched silver in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

The Indian team finished second a cumulative 1731 points, behind China which clinched gold with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei came third with 1723 points to win bronze.

Shortly after, the men’s team followed suit as they clinched gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3P team event.

In the women’s 10m air pistol individual final, the podim belonged to India as Indian shooters won both gold and silver medals. Palak, who finished 242.1 points clinched gold while her compatriot Esha Singh won silver with 239.7 points.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 91 51 26 168 2 Republic of Korea 24 23 39 86 3 Japan 18 30 30 78 4 India 8 11 11 30 5 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31 6 Thailand 6 3 9 18 7 Hong Kong, China 5 12 15 32 8 Chinese Taipei 4 3 7 14 9 Islamic Republic of Iran 3 9 10 22 10 Democratic People's Republic of Korea 3 5 4 12

*Table last updated 9AM IST.