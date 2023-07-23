MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, Indian wrestling team: Ravi Dahiya fails to make the cut

This was Dahiya’s first outing since being ruled out of action by ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injuries in his right knee.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 12:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Olympic Silver Medalist Wrestler Ravi Dahiya has failed to make the cut for the Asian Games in China.
infoIcon

Olympic wrestling silver medallist Ravi Dahiya’s pursuit for a spot in the Asian Games squad ended prematurely after he was knocked out of the trials by the unheralded Atish Todkar, in a 57kg bout at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Todkar began the bout trailing Dahiya 4-6 but bounced back splendidly to extend the lead to an eventually unassailable 20-8. Todkar consistently dodged Ravi by moving swiftly from under his arms to move back for takedown moves.

READ |Antim Panghal wins trials, loses case to go to Asian Games

This was Dahiya’s first outing since being ruled out of action by ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injuries in his right knee.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section, world championships medallists Sarita Mor and Anshu Malik both failed to make the cut.

Sarita lost the semifinal to junior world championships bronze medallist Mansi Ahlawat, who later beat fellow junior wrestler Sito to win the division.

Elsewhere, Antim Panghal, the 2022 U-20 world champion, dominated the 53kg division before pinning Manju in the final. However, the 19-year-old will have to be a standby for Vinesh Phogat.

