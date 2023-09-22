Esports is going to make its debut at the Asian Games 2023 as a proper medal event, while earlier in 2018 it was there as a demonstration title. The Asian Games 2022, initially scheduled for September last year, will now be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

What are the esports events at the Asian Games 2022?

The seven official Esports events at the tournament are:

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version

Dota 2

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

FIFA Online 4

League of Legends

Peace Elite Asian Games Version

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

When are the esports events starting at Asian Games 2022?

The Esports event of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held in China Hangzhou Esports Centre from September 24 to October 2, and the athletes will compete for seven gold medals.

What is India’s esports squad for Asian Games 2022?

FIFA Online 4 Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka League of Legends Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik DOTA 2 Darshan Bata (captain), Krish Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, and Shubham Goli Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

Which esports events are India participating in at Asian Games?

India will be participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.