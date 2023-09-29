India diving squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of players, team news, previous performance

The Indian diving team is all set to participate at Asian Games 2023, to be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Diving has been a part of the Asian Games since the 1951 edition in New Delhi, where India’s K. P. Thakkar won two gold medals (only two countries participated in the diving event).

China has dominated the event over the last 50 years, and the country has amassed over 138 medals in total, including 80 gold.

India has won five medals in the event since its inception, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze, making it the third most successful nation behind Japan and China.

The Swimming Federation of India had named the two-member diving squad on July 8.