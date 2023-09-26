India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP

September 26, 2023 05:41

PREVIEW

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to face off against Singapore on Tuesday in its second game of the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

The Indian Team heads into this match with immense confidence, having recorded a resounding 16-0 victory in their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Under the astute leadership of their Captain, Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s spirit is at an all-time high. Harmanpreet, a seasoned veteran of the game, said, “We started the tournament on a high note, but we know that each match presents a unique challenge. We are here to compete, give our best, and make our nation proud.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton, renowned for his tactical brilliance, echoed Harmanpreet’s sentiments. He emphasized, “Our focus is always on the next game. While our opening win was impressive, we are committed to maintaining our performance levels and fine-tuning our strategies. Every match is an opportunity to learn and grow as a team.”

Meanwhile, Singapore will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered a 0-11 defeat against Pakistan in its opening encounter on Sunday.