India vs Singapore hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 updates: Mandeep, Harmanpreet get hat-tricks as IND demolishes SGP

Key Updates
- 56’ GOAL - IND 16-1 SGP
- 55’ GOAL - IND 15-1 SGP
- 53’ GOAL - IND 14-1 SGP
- 51’ GOAL - IND 14-0 SGP
- 51’ GOAL - IND 13-0 SGP
- 50’ GOAL IND 12-0 SGP
- 42’ GOAL - IND 11-0 SGP
- 40’ GOAL - IND 10-0 SGP - Hattrick for Harmanpreet
- 39’ GOAL - IND 9-0 SGP
- 38’ GOAL IND 8-0 SGP
- 37’ GOAL - IND 7-0 SGP
- 30’ GOAL - IND 6-0 SGP
- 23’ GOAL - IND 5-0 SGP
- 22’ IND 4-0 SGP
- 21’ IND 3-0 SGP
- Q2 - 15’ GOAL - IND 2-0 SGP
- 12’ GOAL IND 1-0 SGP
- India starting 11
- September 26, 2023 08:18FULL TIME!
The referee blows the whistle to bring a close to Singapore’s suffering. A commanding 16-1 win this time as well and that’s 32 goals scored in just two matches for India. Massive! India next assignment will be against Japan on the 28th
- September 26, 2023 08:1659’
Another penalty corner as Gurjant’s attempted cross finds a Singaporean leg. Hardik injects Sanjay dragflicks it but Gugan does well to parry it away
- September 26, 2023 08:1156’ GOAL - IND 16-1 SGP
India is making this look just too easy! Varun with yet another goal from a PC! Seventeen goals in this match, including a solitary one from Singapore!!
- September 26, 2023 08:0955’ GOAL - IND 15-1 SGP
Sumit with a reverse inside the D towards Gurjant, the latter shoots but fails to keep it on target. In fact, its a PC for India. Hardik injects AND VARUN SCORES WITH A FLICK!
- September 26, 2023 08:0653’ GOAL - IND 14-1 SGP
A CONSOLATION GOAL FOR SINGAPORE! Out of nowhere, against the run of play and Muhammed collects a goal as the Indian defense is caught napping
- September 26, 2023 08:0452’
Another shy at goal from Abhishek as he hunts for a hat-trick of his own. A goal line clearance keeps him at bay but India opts for a video review. Manpreet was the one who asked the review. The official says no concrete evidence to change the decision and the free hit is given in favour of Singapore
- September 26, 2023 08:0251’ GOAL - IND 14-0 SGP
ABHISHEK GETS HIS SECOND IN NO TIME! THIS TIME THE FINISH IS EVEN BETTER AS HE FINDS THE TOP LEFT CORNER
- September 26, 2023 08:0251’ GOAL - IND 13-0 SGP
ABHISHEK ADDS ANOTHER ONE TO INDIA’s TALLY. A clean close range chip past Gugan to make it 13-0
- September 26, 2023 08:0150’ GOAL IND 12-0 SGP
Into the final 10 minutes of the game and it is still possible for India to make it another 16-0! AND THEY’VE DONE JUST THAT AS MANDEEP GETS HIS HAT-TRICK! TWO HATTRICKS IN TWO MATCHES
- September 26, 2023 07:5748’
It’s a whopping 19th PC for India but the conversion rate has been questionable. Hardik injects it in Harmanpreet’s drag is saved, Hardik shoots on the rebound but it’s off target. Here’s an interesting fact: Apart from skipper Harmanpreet, there have been six different goalscorers for India!
- September 26, 2023 07:55Q4 starts
The fourth and final quarter begins and Singapore will look to end it as quickly as possible and will also look to restrict the goal flow
- September 26, 2023 07:52End of Q3
And that’s the end of third quarter and it has been one way traffic in Hangzhou thus far. Another 16-0 in the making? India will go for it considering the pressing nature last quarter
- September 26, 2023 07:5144’
An attack finally from Singapore via Tan as he runs full stretch on the left flank and into the Indian D. But it is smoothly guided away by Amit
- September 26, 2023 07:4942’ GOAL - IND 11-0 SGP
Another PC. Thulsiram is forced off the pitch as he rushed in before the whistle, Singapore has to defend with just four and HARMANPREET CAPITALISES ON THE SITUATION AS HE FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET WITH HIS TRADEMARK DRAGFLICK
- September 26, 2023 07:4541’
Gurjant has asked for a video referral after a tackle by Loo inside the box. Replay shows the tackle was indeed clean but it found the Singaporean’s leg. PC for India. Gugan gets hit hard from a dragflick by the Indian captain, that’s well saved
- September 26, 2023 07:4340’ GOAL - IND 10-0 SGP - Hattrick for Harmanpreet
Another PC for India! AND MAKE THAT ANOTHER ONE! THAT’S A HATTRICK FOR THE INDIAN CAPTAIN AS HE FINDS THE TOP LEFT CORNER WITH A DRAG FLICK!
- September 26, 2023 07:4139’ GOAL - IND 9-0 SGP
PC for India. Abhishek will inject AND THAT’S A BRACE FOR HARMANPREET AS WELL AS HE DRAG FLICKS IT PAST A DIVING GUGAN!
- September 26, 2023 07:3939’
Akash gets hit hard on his hand and he is down in pain. The medical team brings in a stretcher to help him but the Singaporean walks off, good news for Singapore, I guess?
- September 26, 2023 07:3538’ GOAL IND 8-0 SGP
ANOTHER ONE FOR INDIA! SHAMSHER SINGH IS THE SCORER NOW! Lalit turns provider
- September 26, 2023 07:3437’ GOAL - IND 7-0 SGP
That’s another penalty corner. Lalit got the ball inside the D and his pass found a Singapore player’s leg. Lalit himself injects it and it’s another PC. THAT’S 7-0 MANPREET GETS HIS NAME ON THE SCORING LIST! Harmanpreet got the ball and flicked it inside, Manpreet gets his stick to the ball in time to deflect it past Gugan
- September 26, 2023 07:3034’
Singapore with a counter finally. Tan attempts to take it inside the D but Hardik is just too good for the Singaporean as the attack waters down
- September 26, 2023 07:2931’
PC number 11 for India! Hardik yet again with the injection. Varun Kumar is the 1st battery but Hardik finds second battery Harmanpreet. The Indian skipper tries to drag it in but it is off target
- September 26, 2023 07:2730’
Manpreet attempts a reverse hit but fails to keep it on target. Mandeep was there at the edge of the D but the ball went too fast for him to make any moves
- September 26, 2023 07:26Second half begins
Singapore gets the ball rolling as the teams change sides. India will now go from right to left
- September 26, 2023 07:20Schedule of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team
28th September 2023, India Vs Japan at 1815 hrs IST
30th September 2023, India Vs Pakistan at 1815 hrs IST
2nd October 2023, India Vs Bangladesh at 1315 hrs IST
- September 26, 2023 07:15End of Q2 - Half time
Another PC for India. Hardik with another injection. Harmanpreet flicks but Gugan saves it with ease and the first half comes to a close
- September 26, 2023 07:1430’ GOAL - IND 6-0 SGP
Abhishek takes a referal after his move inside the box is deemed dangerous and it is successful and India gets a PC. Hardik with the inject, sends it to Amit and he taps it in as INDIA MAKES IT 6-0
- September 26, 2023 07:1328’
A minute and a half to go for the first half to end and Craig Fulton will be happy with the kind of dominance that India has displayed thus far but they will look for more and grab a commanding win, much in line with the 16-0 win against Uzbekistan
- September 26, 2023 07:1027’
A sedate passage of play in the past couple of minutes as India takes it slow and steady but it still mantains a superior ball control. Singapore is absolutely clueless as India makes plays on both left and right flanks
- September 26, 2023 07:0724’
Another PC for India and we’ve lost count now. Hardik will inject. India tries a variation, Sanjay gets the ball and tries to shoot but it is blocked
- September 26, 2023 07:0523’ GOAL - IND 5-0 SGP
Vivek progresses into the box and finds Lalit inside. Lalit tried to reverse it into the goal btu fails and thats a PC for India. Harmanpreet with a drag and that’s another PC for India as the shot found a Singaporean foot. Shamsher with the inject and HARMANPREET MAKES IT 5-0 WITH A FLICK
- September 26, 2023 07:0322’ IND 4-0 SGP
And now the floodgates have opened. It’s another one. SUMIT SCORES INDIA’s FOURTH
- September 26, 2023 07:0121’ IND 3-0 SGP
AND THAT’S THREE. GURJANT! Mandeep turns provider this time as he came up with a cross from the left channel and Mandeep stretched his stick to perfection as he found the back of the net
- September 26, 2023 07:0019’
And the domination continues. India is still enjoys a lion’s share of possession but they are unable to find openings in the final third
- September 26, 2023 06:5818’
Hardik makes a brilliant run on the right flank. He takes it to the final third and enters the D but two defenders combine to take the possession away
- September 26, 2023 06:56Q2 - 15’ GOAL - IND 2-0 SGP
THAT’S ANOTHER ONE FOR INDIA! LALIT DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR INDIA! Sukhjeet tricks a couple of defenders and turns 180 degree to find Lalit inside the box, who found the top right conrner
- September 26, 2023 06:5215’
That’s five. Penalty corner for India. Varun Kumar, the joint-leading goalscorer (4) tries to dragflick but it goes straight to Gugan and that will be it for the first quarter
- September 26, 2023 06:5015’
Abhishek gets the ball inside the box, he takes his sweet time to decide the next move as three defenders converge onto him and that’s another PC for India. Abhishek with the inject this time, another shot directed towards the goal and another save from Gugan keeps India from doubling the lead
- September 26, 2023 06:4914’
PC for India. Shamsher with the inject. Amit takes the dragflick, deflected and Sanjay taps it in but the initial drag was deemed dangerous
- September 26, 2023 06:4713’
What temprament from Sumit. He got hit on his abdomen but shrugged it off quckly as the match resumes
- September 26, 2023 06:4612’ GOAL IND 1-0 SGP
AND THE DEADLOCK IS BROKEN! MANDEEP GIVES INDIA THE LEAD! Gurjant with an inch perfect pass into the D and Mandeep just had to direct it towards the goal and he does it in style!
- September 26, 2023 06:4511’
OFF THE BAR!! Mandeep came up with a superb run and advanced inside the D, he found Lalith with a deft pass. Lalith, without wasting any time, tries to tap it in but it yet again takes a deflection off a Singapore player and crashed onto the crossbar!
- September 26, 2023 06:4410’
CLOSE! Mandeep tries to reverse it into the goal with a close quarters shot, but it takes a deflection off a Singaporean outfit and goes outside
- September 26, 2023 06:439’
Hardik with the injection. Again it’s Harmanpreet with the drag, it is on target but Gugan makes a superb save as he stretches his right leg
- September 26, 2023 06:429’
Free hit for Singapore on the right. Muhammed opts to go for short passes but Hardik does well to gain posession and that develops into an Indian attack. Mandeep gets the ball inside the D and earns a PC for India
- September 26, 2023 06:418’
Quick counter from India on the left channel. Harmanpreet, from deep inside his own half, played a long ball in an attempt to find Abhishek but the ball travels faster than anticipated
- September 26, 2023 06:387’
Penalty corner for India. Hardik found Lalith inside the box, the latter tried to get it close to the keeper but the referee spotted a foul there. Harmanpreet with the drag but that’s defended easily. Amit gets the ball on the rebound, tries to find someone inside the box, it takes a deflection off Jeremiah and went inside the goal but that was deemed dangerous play. Jeremiah is down and in pain. He is off the pitch temporarily
- September 26, 2023 06:366’
CLOSE!! Sukjeet gets the ball inside the box from Vivek and it was just Sukjeet and the goalkeeper between a lead. Sukhjeet shoots but a good save from Gugan keeps him at bay
- September 26, 2023 06:355’
Attack from Singapore finally with Thulasiram making a long sprint on the left. He advances into the final third but two defenders converge to take the ball away from him
- September 26, 2023 06:343’
The Indians are keeping Singapore on their toes as this time, Manpreet gets the ball just outside the D. He tries to find someone forward but there’s no one to recieve the pass
- September 26, 2023 06:333’
Hardik switches play from central midfield to the right flank. He tries to find Mandeep inside the D but the pass gets intercepted
- September 26, 2023 06:31Q1 - 1’
And the match is underway as India gets the ball rolling. It will start left to right. Attack straightaway from India as captain Harmanpreet plays a long ball inside the D but there are just too many Singapore outfits
- September 26, 2023 06:27Almost there
The players have made their way into the middle and it is now time for the national anthems. India’s anthem plays first
- September 26, 2023 06:19What happened in the previous clash between these two teams?
The last time the Indian Team faced Singapore was in the Hero FIH Road to London (Men) Delhi 2012 tournament, which India won 15-1.
- September 26, 2023 06:10India starting 11
P R Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet SIngh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik SIngh, Nilakanta Sharma, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh
- September 26, 2023 05:41PREVIEW
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to face off against Singapore on Tuesday in its second game of the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.
The Indian Team heads into this match with immense confidence, having recorded a resounding 16-0 victory in their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on Sunday.
Under the astute leadership of their Captain, Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s spirit is at an all-time high. Harmanpreet, a seasoned veteran of the game, said, “We started the tournament on a high note, but we know that each match presents a unique challenge. We are here to compete, give our best, and make our nation proud.”
Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton, renowned for his tactical brilliance, echoed Harmanpreet’s sentiments. He emphasized, “Our focus is always on the next game. While our opening win was impressive, we are committed to maintaining our performance levels and fine-tuning our strategies. Every match is an opportunity to learn and grow as a team.”
Meanwhile, Singapore will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered a 0-11 defeat against Pakistan in its opening encounter on Sunday.
- September 26, 2023 05:37Streaming/telecast information
The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and Live stream on Sony Liv
