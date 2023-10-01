MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver

India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Darius Chenai bagged gold in men’s trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 10:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman in action.
Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Darius Chenai bagged gold in men’s trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals

The Indian team ended up with 361 points on the leaderboard to clinch the top honours. Kuwait took home the silver medal while China finished third to win bronze.

HIGHLIGHTS

All three Indians finish the qualification round insidetop eight but only Sandhu and Kynan will be in action in the individual final later today.

The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points. Kazakhstan won bronze with 335 points. Manisha, with 114 points, advances to the individual final.

The gold takes India’s medal tally to 41, which will help the nation stay fourth in overall medal standings.

More to follow..

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok wins silver, women’s trap bags silver; men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok wins silver, women’s trap bags silver; men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Amlan qualifies for men’s 200m semifinal; Nandini fourth, Swapna fifth after javelin throw in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok wins silver, women’s trap bags silver; men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment