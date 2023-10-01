Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver

India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Darius Chenai bagged gold in men’s trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The Indian team ended up with 361 points on the leaderboard to clinch the top honours. Kuwait took home the silver medal while China finished third to win bronze.

HIGHLIGHTS

All three Indians finish the qualification round insidetop eight but only Sandhu and Kynan will be in action in the individual final later today.

The women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points. Kazakhstan won bronze with 335 points. Manisha, with 114 points, advances to the individual final.

The gold takes India’s medal tally to 41, which will help the nation stay fourth in overall medal standings.

More to follow..