Shooting Asian Games 2023, Live Score: Chouksey, Ghosh, Ramita in 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from India’s shooting events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games today, on September 24.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 05:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India's shooting events at Asian Games today.
| Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/The Hindu
Catch the live score and updates from India’s shooting events at Asian Games today. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of India’s shooting events at the Asian Games 2023.

  • September 24, 2023 05:51
    How does the qualification work?

    The shooters will have six series of shots. Every series comprises of 10 shots. The maximum points on offer will be 10.9 and the top eight shooter with the highest scores will advance to the final.

  • September 24, 2023 05:46
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the first day of action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Well on paper at least. We get things underway with the qualification of the 10m air rifle women’s qualification. Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will be in contention for India.

  • September 24, 2023 05:33
    INDIA'S SHOOTING EVENTS TODAY

    6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

    6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s team Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

    6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

    6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

    9:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (subject to quialification)

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

