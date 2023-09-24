Shooting Asian Games 2023, Live Score: Chouksey, Ghosh, Ramita in 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- September 24, 2023 05:51How does the qualification work?
The shooters will have six series of shots. Every series comprises of 10 shots. The maximum points on offer will be 10.9 and the top eight shooter with the highest scores will advance to the final.
- September 24, 2023 05:46Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the first day of action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Well on paper at least. We get things underway with the qualification of the 10m air rifle women’s qualification. Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will be in contention for India.
- September 24, 2023 05:33INDIA'S SHOOTING EVENTS TODAY
6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s team Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
9:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (subject to quialification)
