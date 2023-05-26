Anees Yahiya misses bronze at Cyprus International Athletics Meeting

Indian long jumper Muhammed Anees Yahiya missed bronze medal by a whisker at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting on Thursday.

Great Britain’s Jack Roach finished third with a jump of 7.60m, similar to that of Yahiya, but was awarded the bronze due to a higher second-best jump.

While Roach’s second-best jump was 7.58m, Yahiya was behind him by 0.07m.

A few days before, Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin made it one-two for India in men’s long jump at the International Jumping Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event, in Kallithea, Greece.

Sreeshankar grabbed gold with a season-best of 8.18m (wind speed: +0.6m/s) in his final attempt. The 24-year-old, who won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, started with a jump of 7.94m before recording 8.17m, 8.11m, 8.04m and 8.01m in the following attempts. He had won the gold last year as well with a best jump of 8.31m.

Jeswin finished second and grabbed silver with 7.85m (wind speed: 0.5m/s). The 21-year-old, who is the national record-holder, started with 7.81m before achieving his best in the second attempt. His next three jumps read 7.74m, 7.74m and 7.79m while the last one resulted in a foul.