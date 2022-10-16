Athletics

Ashakiran, Ruthvika win gold at Asian U-18 athletics championships

Last month, Jharkhand’s 15-year-old Ashakiran broke the girls' 800m meet record at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships.

Team Sportstar
KUWAIT 16 October, 2022 05:00 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - Athletics Track

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO - Athletics Track | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ashakiran Barla (girls' 800m), Ruthvika Saravanan (girls' 200m) bagged the gold medal on the penultimate day of the Asian U-18 athletics championships here on Saturday.

The Results:
Boys: 400mH: Murand Sirman (bronze) 53.34; hammer throw: Mohd. Aman (silver) 67.03m.
Girls: 200m: Ruthvika Saravanan (gold) 24.98; 800m: Ashakiran Barla (gold), 2:06.79s; 3000m: Sunita Devi (silver) 10:34.07; triple jump: Divyasri (bronze) 12.15m; javelin throw: Deepika (silver) 50.15.

