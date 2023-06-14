Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight

The Games in Hangzhou were due to take place in September 2022 but were postponed by a year because of China’s strict Covid rules.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 12:04 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
A view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre, a venue for the Asian Games.
A view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre, a venue for the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre, a venue for the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese organisers said on Wednesday there had been “a lot of difficulties” but Asian Games venues were ready for the pandemic-delayed competition with 100 days to go.

The Games in Hangzhou were due to take place in September 2022 but were postponed by a year because of China’s strict Covid rules.

Beijing abruptly dropped its zero-Covid measures in December and organising committee vice-chairman Zhou Jinqiang said Wednesday, “All preparations have entered the sprint stage.”

The Games, one of the world’s largest multi-sport events, begin on September 23 and last two weeks.

ALSO READ
Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record

All 56 competition venues are ready but organising committee official Chen Weidong said that the pandemic “brought a lot of difficulties to our venue construction.”

Foreign technical staff had been unable to enter China previously and problems had to be sorted out over video calls, Chen said.

China’s status as a sporting destination took a severe hit during the first three years of the pandemic when snap lockdowns and travel rules saw almost all international events cancelled in the country.

The Asian Games typically attract more than 10,000 athletes from across the region.

Zhou said many countries were sending their largest-ever delegations this year, with China’s team boasting more than 900 competitors.

Hangzhou is a prosperous tech hub just south of Shanghai.

Related Topics

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
  2. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen crushes Lee Zii Jia in straight games, Priyanshu gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
    AP
  4. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  5. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
  2. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
    AP
  3. Kenya rewards runner Kipyegon with $35,000 and house for breaking 2 world records
    AP
  4. Injury-hit Jacobs pulls out of European team championships
    AFP
  5. US sprinter Tori Bowie died during labour, says reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
  2. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen crushes Lee Zii Jia in straight games, Priyanshu gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
    AP
  4. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  5. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment