Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record

Swamy scored 711/720 to break the world record during the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Colombia.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 11:03 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swamy broke the record at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Colombia.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swamy broke the record at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swamy broke the record at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy scored 711/720 during the 72-arrow compound qualification round to break the Under 18 world record during the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Colombia on Wednesday.

Swamy bettered the previous best of 705/720 set by USA’s Liko Arreola. Swamy’s score fell just two short of the senior record of 713 held by Colombian Sara Lopez.

She also created an Asian record in the Women’s 50m Compound Round Under 18 Category.

Her performance ensured Swamy topped the qualification round, ahead of compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who managed a tally of 708.

The individual matches will commence from Thrusday, June 15.

Related Topics

Archery World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  3. England’s Moeen says one-word message prompted Ashes return
    Reuters
  4. Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win: Police
    AP
  5. Rahm moving on from shock of PGA Tour-LIV deal, preparing for U.S. Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal
    PTI
  3. Archery WC Stage-3 trials: Tushar, Mrinal selected in men’s recurve; Parneet makes women’s squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery World Cup Stage Two: India finishes second in medals tally with 3 medals in compound section
    PTI
  5. Archery World Cup Stage Two: Prathamesh shocks world No. 1 to win maiden gold; Ojas, Jyothi stun Koreans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  3. England’s Moeen says one-word message prompted Ashes return
    Reuters
  4. Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win: Police
    AP
  5. Rahm moving on from shock of PGA Tour-LIV deal, preparing for U.S. Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment