Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record

Published : Jun 14, 2023 11:03 IST - 3 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swamy broke the record at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy scored 711/720 during the 72-arrow compound qualification round to break the Under 18 world record during the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Colombia on Wednesday.

Swamy bettered the previous best of 705/720 set by USA’s Liko Arreola. Swamy’s score fell just two short of the senior record of 713 held by Colombian Sara Lopez.

She also created an Asian record in the Women’s 50m Compound Round Under 18 Category.

Her performance ensured Swamy topped the qualification round, ahead of compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who managed a tally of 708.

The individual matches will commence from Thrusday, June 15.