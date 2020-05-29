More Sports Athletics Athletics Olympic champion Rudisha out for 16 weeks after ankle fracture Two-time Olympic and world 800m record holder David Rudisha will be sidelined for 16 weeks after fracturing his left ankle. PTI Nairobi 29 May, 2020 15:18 IST Two time Olympic champion, David Rudisha. - Vivek Bendre PTI Nairobi 29 May, 2020 15:18 IST Two-time Olympic and world 800m record holder David Rudisha will be sidelined for 16 weeks after fracturing his left ankle.The 31-year-old Rudisha twisted his left ankle at his rural home in Kilgoris, western Kenya on May 19, and his doctor said closer examination revealed the fracture.READ: Olympic champion Rudisha 'fine with no injuries' after bus crash“We were able to perform the operation today and the athlete will spend the night for further observations tomorrow,” Victor Bargoria, an ortheopedic surgeon, said, adding it would be 16 weeks before he was able to start training again.Rudisha, who won the 2012 London Olympics in a world record time of 1:40.91, was on track for a comeback after a recurrent knee injury prevented him from competing in the Doha world championships last September.READ: Kenya makes strides on doping, but hurdles remainRudisha missed out a full year between 2013 and 2014 as a result of the leg injury. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.