MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gulveer Singh loses 3000m gold in Asian Indoor Championships due to ‘lane infringement’

Gulveer had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to finish on top of the podium in the 3000m final, a non-Olympic athletics event, late on Monday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 16:48 IST , Tehran - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo
File Photo | Photo Credit: AFI/X
infoIcon

File Photo | Photo Credit: AFI/X

India’s Gulveer Singh lost his men’s 3000m gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships here after he was disqualified for ‘lane infringement’.

Gulveer had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to finish on top of the podium in the 3000m final, a non-Olympic athletics event, late on Monday.

He was later disqualified for lane infringement and a late night ‘appeal’ by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was also rejected.

“Yes, it was ruled that Gulveer committed lane infringement. Of course, AFI protested but the protest was rejected,” a coach, who is with the team, told PTI.

“The jury said they have enough evidence to conclude that Gulveer made lane infringement.” Various clauses of technical rules 17.2 and 17.3 provides for how an athlete can commit lane infringement and under what circumstances he or she may not be disqualified.

Technical Rule 17.2.3 says: “In all races run in lanes (or any part of a race run in lanes), each athlete shall keep within their allocated lane from start to finish and, when running on a bend, shall not step or run on or inside the left-hand lane line or in the case of the inside lane, the kerb or line marking the border of the inside of the track.” Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgystan, who had finished second with a time of 8:08.85s, was awarded the gold.

Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran, the original third-place finisher, took the silver and Frolovskiy (8:17.17) of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze.

With the loss of the gold won by Gulveer, India ended their campaign with three gold and one silver.

Read More | Olympics and world medallists among 500 cyclists to take part in Asian Track C’ships

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold medal each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

On Monday, Ankita had won a silver medal in women’s 3000m race with a timing of 9:26.22s.

India had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship /

Athletics Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Plate Final: Biswa century not enough as Hyderabad nears title on Day 3
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Gulveer Singh loses 3000m gold in Asian Indoor Championships due to ‘lane infringement’
    PTI
  3. 2025 AFCON to be played in July-August: CAF official
    AFP
  4. Germany’s Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer, dies
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Gulveer Singh loses 3000m gold in Asian Indoor Championships due to ‘lane infringement’
    PTI
  2. Femke Bol breaks her own 400-metre indoor world record at the Dutch indoor athletics championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 60m hurdles, breaks NR; Harmilan Bains bags gold in 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Enhanced Games: Athletes risk bans, health and death, says WADA
    Reuters
  5. Spanish athletes demand ‘honesty and transparency’ from doping agency
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Plate Final: Biswa century not enough as Hyderabad nears title on Day 3
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Gulveer Singh loses 3000m gold in Asian Indoor Championships due to ‘lane infringement’
    PTI
  3. 2025 AFCON to be played in July-August: CAF official
    AFP
  4. Germany’s Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer, dies
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment