Hyderabad to host IAU 50km World Championships and Half Marathon on November 5

There are three categories of participants - Elite from Federations of each country, Masters from World Masters Athletics and Open category where participants can register as individuals.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 18:39 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Officials of the 50km ultra marathon with some of the participants in the to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Officials of the 50km ultra marathon with some of the participants in the to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement
infoIcon

Officials of the 50km ultra marathon with some of the participants in the to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Hyderabad is set to host two sporting events - The fourth edition of the International Association of Ultra (IAU) 50km World Championships – it will be held for the first time in India – and the Hyderabad Half Marathon, on Sunday, November 5.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), NEB Sports and IAU are organising the event in association featuring about 120 runners from 22 countries. Sukoon Ground on the University of Hyderabad campus will have the starting and finishing points.

There are three categories of participants - Elite from Federations of each country, Masters from World Masters Athletics and Open category where participants can register as individuals.

The Indian men’s team won gold in the 2019 Jordan 100 km championship with the top three runners completing 100 km in less than eight and a half hours.

ALSO READ: 37th National Games: Shivpal, Dhaval pull off surprise wins; five Games records fall in swimming

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and badminton great Pullela Gopichand will flag off the Hyderabad Half Marathon at 7.00 a.m. The event will be held in three different categories - 21.1km (Half Marathon), 10km and 5km.

AFI president, Adille Sumariwalla said that though this marathon was still in the early stages, it will soon make it big in India too.

“I do believe Indian athletes will put up an impressive performance in the marathon where the competition will be really tough,”’ he said.

Chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand thanked the AFI, IAU and NEB Sports for hosting the event in the City and hoped it would be a regular feature.

