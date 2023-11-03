MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19

The Kenya-born Jeruto won the 3,000-meter steeplechase title for Kazakhstan at last year’s world championships but couldn’t defend it after she was charged with doping this year.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 18:07 IST , MONACO - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan during the steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championships
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan during the steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championships | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan during the steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championships | Photo Credit: AP

World champion steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan has been cleared of doping after arguing that ulcers and a bout of COVID-19 could explain unusual blood test results.

The Kenya-born Jeruto won the 3,000-meter steeplechase title for Kazakhstan at last year’s world championships in Eugene, but couldn’t defend it at this year’s competition after she was charged with doping in April.

A disciplinary tribunal dismissed the charge and lifted a provisional suspension, leaving Jeruto free to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which brought the charge, said Friday it “will review the decision before deciding whether to appeal” to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

ALSO READ | Anurag Thakur: Best phase in Indian sports in 75 years, but we are not stopping here

No banned substance was found in Jeruto’s system. Instead, the case turned on whether blood samples from 2020 and 2021 were unusual enough to count as evidence of doping.

The argument from the AIU’s experts was that a set of samples indicated Jeruto had blood extracted as part of a banned “transfusion strategy.” Some athletes have previously sought performance gains by having their own blood extracted and processed before being transfused back into their system. The AIU’s case argued that other samples from late 2020 were consistent with Jeruto receiving the banned substance EPO.

Jeruto said she suffers from painful ulcers in her digestive system which flare up when she is stressed and have repeatedly left her hospitalized. An expert testifying on Jeruto’s behalf said internal bleeding from those ulcers could explain why some of her samples indicated she had lost blood and that there was no evidence she received any transfusions.

The samples from late 2020 could be explained by the effects of Jeruto contracting COVID-19, rather than using EPO, her defense said. The tribunal said that raised “sufficient doubt on this part of the case that it would be unfair to convict (Jeruto)“.

Jeruto’s case highlights just how complex doping cases can be. It comes as track and field tries to clamp down on drug use by distance runners after a spate of high-profile cases. The Athlete Biological Passport, which relies on blood data over time to flag up suspicious samples, has been a key tool.

“It may be that even in such (ABP) cases few are as complex, or involve a dispute as to the scientific evidence between reputable experts in the way this case did,” the tribunal concluded.

Jeruto won the African championship gold medal in the steeplechase in 2016 and the Diamond League title in 2021, both while representing Kenya.

She switched allegiance to Kazakhstan last year, having missed the Tokyo Olympics while she waited for the switch to take effect, and won the Central Asian nation’s first ever world track and field gold medal in a championship-record time last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

COVID-19 /

Doping /

Steeplechase /

Kenya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks
    Team Sportstar
  2. World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19
    AP
  3. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: van Beek removes Gurbaz on 10; Afghanistan 27/1 (5.3) in 180 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Defending champion India knocked out of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after a 3-6 loss to Germany in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle buoyed by win at Man United ahead of Arsenal test - Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19
    AP
  2. Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Hyderabad Half Marathon on November 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold and breaks record
    Stan Rayan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports Events in November 2023: Cricket World Cup, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, ATP Finals and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks
    Team Sportstar
  2. World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19
    AP
  3. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: van Beek removes Gurbaz on 10; Afghanistan 27/1 (5.3) in 180 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Defending champion India knocked out of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after a 3-6 loss to Germany in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle buoyed by win at Man United ahead of Arsenal test - Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment