MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold and breaks record

Srabani Nanda shocked Asian silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji to take the women’s 200m gold while Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep Kumar equalled his personal best while winning the men’s 800m gold.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 22:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda in the 37th National Games 2023
Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda in the 37th National Games 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda in the 37th National Games 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The triple jump field had a 17m man in Karthik Unnikrishnan and T. Selva Prabhu, last year’s World junior silver medallist with a personal best of 16.78m.

But A.B. Arun somehow felt very good as he warmed up for the 37 th National Games final at the Bambolin Athletics Stadium here on Thursday. And in the end Arun, the 24-year-old National Open champion, walked away with the gold bettering the Games record and his personal best.

ALSO READ | Anurag Thakur: Best phase in Indian sports in 75 years, but we are not stopping here

“I was worried after an early foul but I’m happy I could get my best in the last jump,” said Arun, the Navy athlete who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, who improved his personal best from last month’s 16.46m to 16.79 here. Karthik, who has a personal best of 17.10m, took the silver (16.57) while Selva was a centimetre behind for the bronze.

Meanwhile, Srabani Nanda shocked Asian silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji to take the women’s 200m gold while Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep Senthil Kumar equalled his personal best while winning the men’s 800m gold, his first major title at the National level. Pradeep, who hails from Chennai, broke away from the bunch in the second lap in the two-lapper to win the title comfortably.

“I did not feel very good initially, somehow there was a sort of burning sensation in the air, I was sweating a lot,” Pradeep, who took to sport as a long jumper and then moved to sprints before coming to the middle distance running, told The Hindu.

In swimming, five of the day’s six events produced Games records with Srihari Nataraj (100m back), Virdhawal Khade (50m fly) and Nina Venkatesh (women’s 50m fly) bettering their own records.

In table tennis, West Bengal’s third-seeded Anirban Ghosh and Karnataka’s Archana Kamath won the men’s and women’s singles titles in one-sided finals on Thursday.

The results:
Athletics
Men: 200m: Abhin Devadiga (Kar) 20.89s. 800M: Pradeep Senthil Kumar (TN) 1:48.10s. Triple jump: A.B. Arun (Ser) 16.79m MR, OR 16.68M, Praveen Chithravel, 2022. Hammer throw: Taranveer Singh Bain (Ser) 65.09m.
Women: 200m: Srabani Nanda (Odi) 23.69s. 800M: K.M. Chanda 9Del) 2:01.74s. Heptathlon: Soumiya Murugan (AP) 5127 pts.
Swimming
Men: 800m freestyle: Kushagra Rawat (Del) 8:07.43s MR, OR 8:12.24, Advait Page, 2022. 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (Kar) 55.59s MR, OR 55.80, own, 2022. 50M butterfly: Virdhawal Khade (Mah) 24.60s MR, OR 24.73, own, 2015.
Women: 1500m freestyle: Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) 17:40.82s MR, OR 17:42.44, Aakansha Vora, 2015. 100m backstroke: Palak Joshi (Mah) 1:05.29s. 50M butterfly: Nina Venkatesh (Kar) 27.70s MR, OR 28.39s, own, 2022.
Table tennis (singles finals)
Men: Anirban Ghosh (WB) bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 11-8, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5.
Women: Archana Kamath (Kar) bt Diya Chitale (Mah) 11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jyothi Yarraji /

National Games /

National Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mujeeb and Aryan, the unconventional spinners redefining PowerPlay bowling this World Cup
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold and breaks record
    Stan Rayan
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrashes Korea 5-0 to set up a rematch in the semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Real Madrid extends Rodrygo’s contract until 2028
    Reuters
  5. IND vs SL: Shami takes fifer as India obliterates Sri Lanka to register its biggest win in ODI World Cup history
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold and breaks record
    Stan Rayan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Events in November 2023: Cricket World Cup, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, ATP Finals and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC to hold first event in China since pandemic
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mujeeb and Aryan, the unconventional spinners redefining PowerPlay bowling this World Cup
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold and breaks record
    Stan Rayan
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrashes Korea 5-0 to set up a rematch in the semifinals
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Real Madrid extends Rodrygo’s contract until 2028
    Reuters
  5. IND vs SL: Shami takes fifer as India obliterates Sri Lanka to register its biggest win in ODI World Cup history
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment