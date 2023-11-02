MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals

Indian captain Uttam Singh believes that beating the German side, ranked No. 2 in the world, will be a big morale boost ahead of the upcoming FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 16:36 IST , JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will be up against Germany in the semifinals of Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday.
India will be up against Germany in the semifinals of Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India will be up against Germany in the semifinals of Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Defending champion India is set to face Germany in the semifinals of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Friday.

India topped its group with two wins and a draw. In its first game against Pakistan, India managed to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw. Speaking about the match, Indian captain Uttam Singh said that it put the team in good stead for the rest of the competition.

“With five minutes left in the opening game, we were trailing by 3-2 and we made up our minds to give it our all in the last few minutes and go one-on-one with the defenders in the circle and try to capitalise on the slightest of opportunities. Our efforts finally paid off in the end and we rescued a point from the game,” said Uttam.

READ | India storms into semis with 6-2 win over New Zealand

“This result put the team in good stead, particularly in terms of our confidence,” he added.

Since then, the Indian Colts beat Malaysia by 3-1 and New Zealand by 6-2. The last time they faced Germany was in the Four Nations U-21 Men’s Tournament in August, where they lost both their matches by a margin of 6-1 and 3-2.

“Germany are ranked second in the world and we are third but the difference between the teams isn’t much and the team that performs the best on the day will qualify for the Final. It will be a challenging semifinal for sure, but we will approach the game with a positive mindset and aim to play to our strengths. Ahead of the game, we have been working on shoring up our defence while also looking at ways to beat their full press,” said Uttam.

Germany is one of the teams that will participate in the upcoming Junior World Cup as well. “Beating Germany here will be a big morale boost for us in our preparations for the upcoming Junior World Cup. We have enjoyed great support here in Malaysia with Indian hockey fans turning up for our matches, we request them to continue this support in our campaign,” Uttam signed off.

Related stories

Related Topics

sultan of johor cup /

Uttam Singh /

FIH Junior World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 199/3 (32); Kohli falls for 88, Gill for 92; Madushanka picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab through to semifinals; Vidarbha loses six wickets in 177-run chase vs Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Phillips says semifinal spot ‘just two wins away’ after South Africa thrashes New Zealand
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to maintain unbeaten run over Korea in final league-stage round
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India defeats Japan 2-1, remains unbeaten
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. With 300 international caps, Vandana Katariya enters an exclusive club of one
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India beats China 2-1 to go top of table
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 199/3 (32); Kohli falls for 88, Gill for 92; Madushanka picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab through to semifinals; Vidarbha loses six wickets in 177-run chase vs Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Phillips says semifinal spot ‘just two wins away’ after South Africa thrashes New Zealand
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment