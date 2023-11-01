MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to maintain unbeaten run over Korea in final league-stage round

While a superior goal difference means India is assured of finishing on top of the table even with a draw or a loss against Korea, it would be looking at nothing less than a win to keep its undefeated streak intact.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 15:20 IST , RANCHI - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Against Japan on Tuesday, India dominated play and possession but could not find the finishing touch despite having half a dozen chances.
Against Japan on Tuesday, India dominated play and possession but could not find the finishing touch despite having half a dozen chances. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Against Japan on Tuesday, India dominated play and possession but could not find the finishing touch despite having half a dozen chances. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the top-four teams confirmed on expected lines, the final league matches at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday in Ranchi will be more about deciding on the semifinal line-up and working out the niggles one last time before the knockout stages. 

While a superior goal difference means India is assured of finishing on top of the table even with a draw or a loss against Korea in its final league outing, the host would be looking at nothing less than a win to keep its undefeated streak intact. The two previous games were both close affairs and despite coming out on the winning side, India would be looking to clean up its scoring and finishing.

Against Japan on Tuesday, India dominated play and possession but could not find the finishing touch despite having half a dozen chances and coach Janneke Schopman has been vocal about her annoyance with the team deserving but not scoring more goals. Korea has been inconsistent so far with an upset win against China offset by a draw against Malaysia – the only draw so far in the competition – and its defence has faltered when put under pressure. Korea has also scored the least of the top-four teams – five goals in four games – and it would be ideal for India to plug the scoring gaps before entering the business end of the competition.

ALSO READ
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India defeats Japan 2-1, remains unbeaten

Penalty corners have been another concern, although it has been so for every team here. India has only converted four of the 21 it has earned and only one of those has been direct. Korea isn’t much better, with four in 18, and the new, bouncy turf has come in for some criticism. On Wednesday, the Indian goalkeepers sweated on saving PCs and shootouts with coach Schopman putting both Savita and Bichu Devi through the grind in anticipation of tied scores in the semifinals. 

With the 2-4 positions still open, a win for Korea – currently 3rd -- will help push it up the standings, depending on other results, even as defending champion Japan will be hoping to win against China to remain in second spot. Malaysia will take on Thailand in the other game on Thursday.

Thursday’s matches: Malaysia vs Thailand (4 pm), China vs Japan (6.15 pm), India vs Korea (8.30 pm).

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to maintain unbeaten run over Korea in final league-stage round
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023: SA 83/1 (18); de Kock attacks in Southee’s over - NZ vs SA updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cricket’s return to the Olympics: How did it happen and what to expect?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Khade retires from domestic swimming events after winning gold at National Games
    PTI
  5. German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to maintain unbeaten run over Korea in final league-stage round
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India defeats Japan 2-1, remains unbeaten
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. With 300 international caps, Vandana Katariya enters an exclusive club of one
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India beats China 2-1 to go top of table
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. IND vs NZ, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India storms into semis with 6-2 win over New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India aims to maintain unbeaten run over Korea in final league-stage round
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023: SA 83/1 (18); de Kock attacks in Southee’s over - NZ vs SA updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cricket’s return to the Olympics: How did it happen and what to expect?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Khade retires from domestic swimming events after winning gold at National Games
    PTI
  5. German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment