Inter-State Athletics: Amoj Jacob suffers injury during 4x400m relay

Indian sprinter Amoj Jacob suffered an injury during the 4x400m relay at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai on Monday. Amoj was leading the race in the last leg when he picked up a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is yet to be diagnosed.