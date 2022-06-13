Athletics

Inter-State Athletics: Amoj Jacob suffers injury during 4x400m relay

Indian sprinter Amoj Jacob suffered an injury during the 4x400m relay at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

13 June, 2022 21:33 IST

Amoj Jacob is helped out of the track after sustaining a hamstring injury.   -  Divyakriti Singh

Amoj was leading the race in the last leg when he picked up a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is yet to be diagnosed.

