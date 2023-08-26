MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jakub Vadlejch, javelin world leader, on peaking after 30, love for coffee and more

Many Indians are familiar with the Czech, who finished just behind Neeraj at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Published : Aug 26, 2023 15:59 IST - 5 MINS READ

Jonathan Selvaraj
At 32, Jakub Vadlejch is the oldest of the three and one of the most senior competitors at the elite level in world javelin.
At 32, Jakub Vadlejch is the oldest of the three and one of the most senior competitors at the elite level in world javelin.
infoIcon

At 32, Jakub Vadlejch is the oldest of the three and one of the most senior competitors at the elite level in world javelin.

Only three athletes met the automatic qualification standard to make the men’s javelin final at the Athletics World Championships: India’s Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

At 32, the Czech is the oldest of the three and one of the most senior competitors at the elite level in world javelin currently. However, he has been enjoying some of the biggest successes of his life in recent years—he crossed the magic 90-metre mark for the first time last year and is the current world leader in 2023 with a season’s best of 89.51m in June this year. 

Many Indians are familiar with the Czech, who finished just behind Neeraj at the Tokyo Olympics. Vadlejch shares with Sportstar how he is getting better with age, the satisfaction of coming back from injury, winning the Olympic silver, competing in the shadow of triple Olympic champion and world record holder Jan Zelezny, and how he relaxes with coffee.

ALSO READ
Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final

You also crossed 90m for the first time last year. What went right to get to that mark? 

For the 90m mark, several factors come into play: shape, conditions, and mindset. One should be prepared for whatever conditions they face. That’s one reason why I try not to have any superstitions before a competition. A lot of athletes do, but I try not to have any. On the contrary, I would change the routine before every competition so that I was prepared for every scenario. About the 90m question, I know a lot of Indians are asking when Neeraj will get there. I believe he definitely has what it takes to break it, and he will do it soon. 

You are from the same country as Jan Železný. Was he an inspiration for you or did his success put pressure on you as well? 

Coach Železný has more-or-less formed me throughout my whole career. Thanks to him, I started, and he is the man behind everything I have achieved so far. Javelin throw is a sport in which the Czech Republic has a lot of history. I didn’t really have any other ambitions, and I don’t feel a lot of pressure (following Železný). But I’m glad that I can carry on the Czech javelin tradition; I see it as a privilege. 

ALSO READ
Neeraj, Nadeem form throws up juicy India vs Pakistan subplot for World Athletics Championships javelin final

You started your international career in 2007, but it took you a long time to start winning the big medals. How did you stay motivated at that time?  

I have always had a clear vision of what I want to do and what I want to achieve. I was looking to do well in 2017 and 2018 (a season’s best of 89.73m in 2017—the best since his international career started—and 89.02m in 2018), but after that, I suffered two serious injuries. In 2018, I had a fractured vertebra, and during the preparation for 2019, I tore a ligament in my knee. But I tried to turn the failures to my advantage and learn a lesson. Then you value your achievements even more. 

How important was the Olympic silver medal for you? Many Indians know you because of it! 

Of course, an Olympic medal is the pinnacle of an athlete’s life. For me, it was an enormous reward for the two challenging years I went through. 

You are throwing more consistently and further as you have crossed your 30s—a time when many athletes are ending their careers? What do you think is the secret behind this? 

I think it’s about mindset and priorities. The good thing is that with age, experience increases. Of course, you must take even better care of the body. 

How would you rate the current standard of javelin throw compared to the previous years you have competed? 

Speaking about the world’s elite, this year marks a slight decline in terms of performances, but perhaps next year there will be some farther throws awaiting us in the Olympics. 

ALSO READ
Neeraj Chopra: He came, he saw, he qualified — one throw and into World Athletics Championships javelin final

When we see javelin competitions, it seems like all the athletes get along well. Is it actually the case? 

I guess we are simply a group of friends who are playing a common sport. I think that’s an ideal approach. You win some competitions, and you lose some. That’s how I see it. The one who is the best at the moment is going to take the win. That’s why we cheer for each other during a competition. 

How do you relax outside of your sport? 

I really like nature, so mountains are the ideal place for me to relax. Apart from that, I have a real love for coffee. People who know me well are aware of my passion for it. I have almost every possible tool for coffee preparation. It is a great way to relax. 

You are also a family man now. How does that change the way you prioritise your sport?

My wife is a former professional athlete and a national record holder in her country (Slovakia), so she knows what such a life entails. I try to balance sports, life, and family as much as possible since I have a young child now. I’m also off social media. I’m actually one of the few international athletes who doesn’t use social media, and I think that helps. Everyone keeps asking me about it, but there’s no particular reason. When the hype started, I didn’t create one and didn’t bother with it. Maybe I’ll create a profile in the near future, but I’m not concerned about it. 

You are already 32. Do you have any goals left right now? 

I would like to compete until the LA Olympics (2028). Ideally, I would want to be at the top level even at that time! 

Related Topics

Jakub Vadlejch /

Neeraj Chopra /

Arshad Nadeem /

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan openers Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy looks to seal final spot - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE Updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Jakub Vadlejch, javelin world leader, on peaking after 30, love for coffee and more
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women’s marathon
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE Updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan openers Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy looks to seal final spot - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE Updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment